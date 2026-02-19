Pixel 10a vs Pixel 7a: Here's why I wouldn't upgrade

The annual smartphone upgrade is fast becoming a thing of the past. This year, with RAM and storage prices spiking, we’re expecting smartphones to get even pricier without delivering the tangible gains in performance and endurance we’ve seen in years past. In short, it’s simply not worth jumping to newer devices if your current phone is still functional.

That’s a problem many Google fans are facing with the Pixel 10a. Although it keeps the Pixel 9a’s $499 list price, that also means consumers aren’t getting any major upgrades. Google’s latest mid-range model packs bright colors, a flat rear sans camera bump, and much of the same specs and treats Pixel 9a owners have been privy to for a year.

With that in mind, it’s too easy to argue that it’s not worth jumping to the Pixel 10a if you already have the 2025 model, but what if you own an older Pixel A device, like a Pixel 7a?

Pixel 7a: Google’s best phone of 2023?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

When we reviewed the Pixel 7a back in 2023, it was certainly one of our favorite devices of that year. The 6.1-inch display size is sorely missed on phones in 2026, while Google also did a great job stacking up the software perks that buffed the camera experience far beyond any other mid-range offering at the time. The addition of Night Sight, Real Tone, and Magic Eraser made it easy to snap darkly lit images, shots with truer skin tones, and remove obstructions and unwanted elements from scenes. All in all, it was not bad for a mid-range camera phone.

The Pixel 7a still looks the part, too. There’s something alluring about the controversial-at-the-time camera bar that spans the back of the phone from flank to flank. It had an identity, something that far too few modern phones possess.

The Pixel 7a was one of our favorite phones of 2023.

Granted, the Pixel 7a appears pretty long in the tooth if you look at its specs sheet alone. The Tensor G2, which already faced plenty of pressure at launch, is certainly slower and less efficient than modern Tensor chips. This resulted in terrible battery life from the 4,385mAh cell and uncomfortably noticeable heat emanating from the device. There’s also a question of limited software support, at least compared to modern Google Pixel A models. The 7a was due to receive three major OS versions and five years of updates. This means the phone likely won’t see Android 17 when it launches next year, but will see updates through to 2028.

I’d upgrade to the Pixel 9a rather than the Pixel 10a

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

On paper, the Pixel 10a is clearly more impressive than its dated predecessor. It crams a 6.3-inch 120Hz 1080p screen into a much lighter and smaller body, a Tensor G4 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the cheapest model, a dual camera setup at the back with a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide, and a 5,100mAh battery with 10W wireless charging.

There’s one big problem: almost every one of these items is covered by the Pixel 9a, too. There are only two major changes: 30W wired charging with Google’s 45W charger, and Android 16 from the get-go. The latter detail, paired with seven years of software support, means the Pixel 10a will receive updates through 2033. That’s a huge comfort, but it’s just a year more than the Pixel 9a.

The Pixel 10a's biggest problem is the existence of the Pixel 9a.

While the Pixel 10a is certainly Google’s latest mid-range smartphone, I simply don’t see the value of leaping to it from the Pixel 7a, at least not immediately after launch.

Yes, the charging speed bump, more efficient chipset, and larger battery will likely mean the 2026 mid-ranger will outpace and outlast the Pixel 7a, but at $499 for the 10a 8GB/128GB model, I would certainly hold onto the older device if it continues to function adequately. This is even better, given Google’s tendency to put its latest Pixel A device on sale later in the year.

Then there’s the problem the Pixel 9a presents. Launched in 2025, the last-generation Pixel A device is a carbon copy of the Pixel 10a, minus the wired and wireless charging speed bump, extra year of software support due to the latter’s later launch, and the new colorways. That’s pretty much it. You can get a Pixel 9a for $399 at the time of writing, so it stands to reason that upgrading to the slightly older Pixel A is a much better bet than the Pixel 10a, especially if you need a new phone today.

Of course, this is just my opinion. Do you think the Pixel 10a is a good upgrade path from the Pixel 7a? If not, which device would you get instead? Let’s discuss below.

