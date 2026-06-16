June Pixel Drop brings a Pixel 10-exclusive feature to the Pixel 10a

TL;DR The June Pixel Drop is bringing the Pixel 10-exclusive “Voice Translate” feature to the Pixel 10a.

It translates your voice into the listener’s language and even mimics your voice.

Among the many new features introduced with the Pixel 10 series was “Voice Translate.” It lets users communicate with people who speak a different language by automatically translating both sides of the call into the listener’s language. With the June Pixel Drop, Google is finally bringing this mode to the Pixel 10a.

With Voice Translate, Pixel 10a users will be able to take full advantage of the AI-powered tool to have seamless conversations with people who speak a different language. In fact, it will even mimic your voice so the translated speech sounds like you. All you need to do is go to Call Assist > Voice translate while you’re on a call. You can then select the language the other person speaks, and your phone will start translating your speech.

The feature works in near real-time, so it won’t translate everything immediately. Instead, the tool waits for a pause in your speech, and then starts translating.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

When this launched last year, Google explained that it leveraged the power of the Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chip. However, now that the feature is expanding to the Pixel 10a with its Tensor G4 chip, it opens up some exciting possibilities. Since the Pixel 9 also uses the Tensor G4 processor, it is theoretically possible that Google could bring Voice Translate to the Pixel 9 series somewhere down the road as well.

Voice Translate currently supports translations between English and 10 other languages, including French, German, Hindi, Spanish, Japanese, and Russian. You also don’t need to be connected to the internet for the feature to work, which is great, especially if you’re using it while traveling.

The June Pixel Drop is bringing a lot of other upgrades to Pixel phones as well: AirDrop is expanding to more Pixels, including the Pixel 9a and 8a, Manual Call Screen is coming to India, and there are new Gemini models, including Gemini Lyria 3 and Gemini Omni. Both models are now available via the Gemini app on Pixels running Android 17.

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