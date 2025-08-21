Pixel 10 vs Pixel 8: Here's why I'm not upgrading

The Pixel 10 series, save for the base model, is largely an incremental upgrade, with Google draping the familiar design in new colors. If you are coming from a Pixel 9 series, there’s little conviction to upgrade to the newer models, unless you absolutely cannot live without the new Pixelsnap accessories or the slightly improved Tensor G5. But what if you have an older Pixel 8 series phone?

Then, the Pixel 10’s newer design can be alluring, while the new telephoto on the vanilla Pixel 10 could compel you even more. But will it be worth it? And more importantly, will it truly feel like an upgrade beyond what Google is marketing it to be? To answer these questions, I’m weighing whether you should be upgrading to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 Pro XL from a Pixel 8 or a Pixel 8 Pro.

As a Pixel 8 user, are you upgrading to Pixel 10? If yes, which Pixel 10 feature compels you? 33 votes No, I'm not upgrading 52 % Yes! Better design, more colors 12 % Yes, I want Pixelsnap for wireless charging 3 % Yes! I want three cameras 9 % Yes, Magic Cue is exciting 3 % Yes, new Tensor G5 chip is appealing 21 %

Keep in mind that we haven’t fully reviewed the Pixel 10 phones yet. My opinions below are a blend of our hands-on experience with the devices, as well as their specs and features.

A sleeker design doesn’t mean much

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 10

One of the reasons consumers will be tempted to upgrade to a Pixel 10 is the more appealing design. Google updated to the newer design with the Pixel 9 series, with a flat metal frame and a flat glass back. It continues with the Pixel 10, along with new colors for the non-Pro model, one of which has already garnered much interest from you, our readers. In contrast, the Pixel 8’s diffused and tempered colors could feel dull, while the curvier body might not live up to standards, especially since flagships such as the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16 have moved to boxier bodies.

However, for me personally, a new design alone doesn’t compel me to upgrade. I’m not as brave as my colleague, Mitja Rutnik, who refuses to put a case on his Pixel phones. Instead, I prefer draping all my phones in cases, which veils much of the design anyway, and am, therefore, immune to design changes.

Tensor G5 is cool, but is it cool enough?

Google

Google packs the Pixel 10 series with a Tensor G5, which marks a fundamental shift in Google’s chipsets. Unlike previous versions, which were built atop an Exynos base, Google is believed to have developed the G5 without any help from Samsung, although it still cherry-picks components from other vendors. This year, Google is relying on TSMC to manufacture the chips on its 3nm node, which is also used for the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

This change has led to a 34% improvement in CPU performance and 60% improvement in neural processing for AI-related tasks. However, the most considerable improvement with Tensor G5 is better thermal efficiency.

Traditionally, Pixel phones with Tensor chips haven’t been short of pocket-sized furnaces. While this may be useful if you live in an alpine region, most of us would prefer our phones to run cooler. Google’s best solution so far has been to shut down the phones in case they overheat, but I anticipate this to no longer be an issue with the new Tensor G5.

Google's Tensor chips have not been great at gaming, and I will be cautious until I see actual benchmarks and performance tests.

That said, I wouldn’t jump ship without seeing reliable benchmark figures and real-life tests. At the same time, I am concerned about gaming since Tensor chips traditionally don’t do well. While Google has partially confirmed our previous leaks about a new GPU, it has told us there’s no ray-tracing yet. So until I witness the Tensor G5 tested and playing well with games, I may hold my enthusiasm to upgrade.

Additionally, the base Pixel 10 also gets 12GB of RAM, which is an increment over the base Pixel 8’s 8GB RAM. This upgrade opens up support for multimodal AI processing on-device with Google’s Gemini Nano models, instead of limiting it to text-based functions, such as message summarization. If you rely on those Gemini features and plan to use them more over the coming few years, upgrading the RAM is crucial. However, if you feel you can wait for another year or two before on-device AI matures more, it might be worth the wait.

Pixelsnap is exciting, but not game-changing

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google is adding Qi2 wireless charging support to the Pixel 10, but the more compelling aspect is its added support for magnetic snapping. It’s the first among Android manufacturers to bring MagSafe-style magnetic attachments and open support for an extensive catalog of chargers and accessories. That is another point to consider the Pixel 10 series phones, except, of course, if you concur with me on my need for cases.

Pixel 10 phones come on par with iPhone, but it doesn't solve the biggest issue with wireless charging.

Although I find the magnetic snapping satisfactory — and have surrounded myself with MagSafe accessories, such as chargers and a wallet — I have been content with cases that come built-in with magnetic rings. So with that in mind, Pixel’s new Pixelsnap accessories lose their appeal for me. And while Google claims better, faster charging speeds, I am cautious that this translates to faster charging. Wireless charging is known to slow down with the heat generated in the process, which is why brands like OnePlus have instead focused on adding cooling fans to their fast wireless chargers.

My skepticism currently prevents me from recommending an upgrade solely for the flashy new accessories. However, if you have been waiting for a MagSafe-like solution on your Pixel and abhor cases, then this might be your sign to upgrade. But for now, I will rest my horses and wait for real-life results.

A Pixel 8 still has the latest Android features

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

One of my biggest reasons to recommend against upgrading from a Pixel 8 to a Pixel 10 is Google’s promised support for the former. The Pixel 8 series promises seven years of software support, which adds to its longevity.

Even without these glorified promises, Google usually does not isolate new software to specific models. Starting this year, Google is no longer tying the Android 16 update to the new Pixel launch — and all eligible phones have already received the update. So, there’s hardly any reason to buy a newer Pixel 10 for the software.

The outlier here could be Pixel’s upcoming Magic Cue functionality, which uses context from your screen to offer highly personalized suggestions. Since a lot of this is processed on-device using Gemini Nano, older hardware may not satisfy its requirements, and Google could skip support for older devices altogether — as it did with the Pixel Screenshots.

Although standalone features like Magic Cue sound promising, I find no incentive to upgrade and pay for a new phone for one new feature (or two, if you factor in Pixel Screenshots) — not without seeing it in action.

The only valid reason to upgrade

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority 100x processed

With the Pixel 10, Google is making one radical (but welcome) change. Now all phones, including the base model, come with three cameras, and the base Pixel 10 gets a new telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, which was previously limited to the Pro phones.

Now, while the other additions I spoke of above are intriguing, nothing compels me more than the new camera added here. Among others, this is one feature that will have concrete results and is bound to improve long-range or portrait photography, especially since the base Pixel 8 came with only two cameras.

Google furnishes Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro with different telephoto cameras, but having one is better than having none.

Notably, the Pixel 10 is limited to 20x digital magnification with Pro Res Zoom despite a similar optical zoom level as the Pixel 10 Pro. Meanwhile, the Pro, owing to its larger sensor and bigger megapixel count, can zoom up to 100x digitally. Despite this shortcoming, the presence of a dedicated zoom lens opens up new opportunities for enthusiasts without asking them to shell out more for the Pro.

Should you upgrade from Pixel 8 to Pixel 10?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The question that remains is whether the jump from the Pixel 8 is massive enough to switch to the Pixel 10? While I would stress sticking to the Pixel 8, certain conditions might favor the Pixel 10.

For instance, upgrading to a Pixel 10 from the base Pixel 8 makes sense to me for the extra camera or more RAM. However, I’m much less convinced about the new Pixelsnap accessories and can happily pass on upgrading just for the new design.

That said, I might revisit this thought later if the new Tensor G5 chip or the new Magic Cue feature show promising real-life results. But, until then, there is a slim chance that I would suggest any Pixel 8 user to upgrade to Pixel 10.

Of course, one more reason to upgrade is to enter the landscape of foldables with the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and in that case, there’s no stopping.

