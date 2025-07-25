Survey shows one Pixel 10 color is a clear fan favorite

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 colors haven’t been officially announced yet, but we got a good look at the leaked renders above at the start of the week. Naturally, we wanted to know which one you’re most excited about, so we ran polls across our site and YouTube to find out. Now, the results are in.

If you missed the leak that kicked things off, the Pixel 10 is expected to launch in four colors: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello. Obsidian is Google’s classic black, while Indigo is deepish blue and arguably the most striking option. Frost offers a pale bluish hue with a subtle purple tinge, and Limoncello rounds out the list with a yellow-green shade unlike anything we’ve seen on recent Pixels. Notably, there’s no Porcelain option this year, though you can still expect to see it on the Pixel 10 Pro.

Which leaked Pixel 10 colorway do you like the most? The first pie chart below shows the results of the poll we ran on YouTube, and the second is almost the same poll we posted across parts of our site. The similarities and differences make interesting reading.

The new Indigo colorway is the clear winner in both polls, landing around 32% of the votes on YouTube and 33% on Android Authority. The Obsidian and Frost colors were pretty neck-and-neck in both polls, suggesting a roughly equal but solid fanbase for the sleeker hues.

The eye-catching Limoncello color received 18% and 21% of the votes in the YouTube and AA polls, respectively. As similar as these vote shares are, they placed it as the least popular option from the YouTube audience and the second-most popular on our site. It’s hard to know how that can be interpreted — are our on-site audience bigger fans of the Italian liqueur from which the color takes its name? In any event, we can certainly agree that it’s one of those shades that will always divide opinion.

The blue is sending OG Pixel vibes and I love it. BenjaminJcqt on YouTube

Digging into the comments sections under the polls gave us more insight into why you voted the way you did, and there’s plenty of love for the Indigo color. DiamondMaster115 wrote, “We might not have another Bay, but that Indigo color is really striking. I think that is going to be a standout color for this year’s Pixels.” BenjaminJcqt agreed, stating, “The blue is sending OG Pixel vibes and I love it.”

Just to demonstrate the polarizing nature of Limoncello, the top-voted comment on the YouTube poll from 38josue91 was simply, “Limoncello 😍😍,” and the one-emoji response from hooooman was “🤢.”

We’ve just had some fresh leaks of the Pixel 10 colors drop this afternoon, but the big day itself will be August 20 when the devices are finally unveiled.