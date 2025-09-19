Pixel 10 Pro XL videos sounding off? You're holding it wrong

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has swapped the bottom speaker and mic positions on the Pixel 10 Pro XL compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Because of this, right-handed users may accidentally end up covering the mic while recording videos in landscape mode.

Rotating the phone can help, but it may feel awkward.

If you recently bought a Pixel 10 Pro XL and are experiencing audio issues in landscape videos, you’re not alone. Google changed the bottom speaker and microphone positions on the new flagship compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. So the main speaker now sits on the right of the USB-C port, making it less likely for you to accidentally cover it while gaming, watching videos, or holding the phone in landscape mode.

However, as noted by Artem Russakovskii, this switch has an unintended side effect. The microphone is now in the former speaker spot on the left, which means right-handed users are more likely to cover it with their palm while holding the phone normally in landscape mode. This can lead to muffled or uneven audio when recording videos, as it did for Artem.

Artem Russakovskii

Of course, the easy workaround is to rotate the phone 180 degrees so your right hand isn’t covering the mic. However, it’s not the most convenient solution and could feel awkward if you’re right-handed.

So while this isn’t a major problem, it’s just something right-handed Pixel 10 Pro XL users should keep in mind when shooting videos.

