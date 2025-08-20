Get up to $350 to use in the Google Store when pre-ordering your new Pixel 10 phone

TL;DR Google’s own pre-order deals for the Pixel 10 series are now live.

Shoppers will get between $100 and $350 in Google Store credits depending on the Pixel 10 model they choose.

Pre-orders must be made by September 4, and your credit will be applied when your order ships.

Today Google introduces its latest Pixel 10 smartphones, and Android fans everywhere are no doubt feeling some serious temptation to pick one up. If you’re going to take the plunge, though, we want to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck — and that’s exactly why you need to be aware of all the various pre-order promos being offered out there.

We already started looking at what the big US carriers are offering for Pixel 10 pre-orders, and now Google’s own page of deals has gone live on the Google Store.

If you’re picking up a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL, you’ll be getting a $200 Google Store credit to use on a future purchase. Go for the base Pixel 10, and you can still snag a $100 credit. And for you fat cats splurging on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you’ve got $350 coming your way.

Remember, to get these pre-order deals, you can’t wait around forever, and you’ll need to make your choice before September 4. Don’t count on immediately redeeming that Google Store credit and tacking on a bunch of accessories — at least not yet — as Google won’t be adding that to your account until your phone actually ships out to you. And if you need to sweeten the pot a little more, Google will offer you up to $760 in trade-in credit for your old phone.

