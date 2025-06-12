Google Pixel 10 may fail to live up to our MagSafe dreams, after all

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is preparing a range of “Pixelsnap” accessories for the Pixel 10 that support wireless charging.

Despite Qi2 support, the phone may require the use of a case to add the magnets needed for alignment.

In addition to Google’s own accessories, look for a range of similar Made by Google solutions from third parties.

What is so hard about giving Android users what they want? When it comes to wirelessly charging our phones, we’re not asking for that much: just some proper MagSafe-style Qi2 charging with integrated magnets. And with our discovery earlier this week of Google’s work towards a new line of “Pixelsnap” accessories, we were getting cautiously optimistic that the Pixel 10 series might just be the phones to do it, supporting Qi2 magnetic attachment right out of the box. Sadly, that dream may already be over, as a new report emerges to dash our hopes.

A frustratingly recurring motif for wireless charging on Android phones has been the absence of magnets required for securely attaching Qi2 chargers with perfect alignment when it comes to phones themselves. Instead, manufacturers like Samsung have required users to pick up a case for their phone with these magnets, and while that works in a pinch, it’s far less convenient than having that support baked-in.

Following our publication of Google’s Pixelsnap plans, Android Headlines shares its own report that attempts to confirm Google’s development of a series of Qi2 accessories. But the site also adds one important detail: Google will put magnets in its cases.

If true, that strongly implies that the phones themselves would not have magnets of their own. And while that wouldn’t be at all surprising, given the sorry state of Android Qi2 support, it’s nonetheless disappointing.

Beyond that frustrating development, Android Headlines reports some new information on some more of Google’s Pixel 10 accessory strategy. In addition to Pixelsnap accessories, we’ll be seeing the regular assortment of “Made for Google” options from third parties, with many also supporting Qi2 and seeing sales through the Google Store.

The site claims Google’s Pixelsnap Charger will look much like Apple’s own MagSafe Charger, and that the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand will resemble the old Pixel Stand 2. So far, though, we’ve yet to see imagery of either. Finally, Google’s reportedly working on a new dual-port USB-C charger with 45W output support. Whether or not any Pixel 10 phones will actually support charging that fast remains to be seen.

