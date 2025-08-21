Google killed this feature so the Pixel 10 could have Qi2 wireless charging

It was exciting when the first rumors started rolling in about the Pixel 10 series adopting Qi2 . This meant the Pixel 10 would become the second Android phone to support the standard. Now that Google’s latest flagship has launched, this wireless charging functionality has been officially confirmed, along with a collection of compatible accessories . But it turns out Qi2 support is a bit of a double-edged sword, as its inclusion directly resulted in the removal of a different feature.

Since the Pixel 5, Google’s handsets have had a reverse wireless charging feature called Battery Share. This functionality allowed you to wirelessly charge other devices by placing them on the back of your Pixel phone. While Battery Share made it onto the Pixel 9 series, Google did not include this feature on the Pixel 10 series.

The absence of this feature was noticed by the folks over at Droidreader (via 9to5Google) while looking at the technical specifications list on Google’s website. After asking about the missing feature, Google sent the outlet the following statement:

The Pixel 10 series features Qi2 magnetic wireless charging for more efficient and reliable wireless charging (…) The array of magnets creates a strong connection with the charger but presents a physical limitation for reverse wireless charging. While this means Battery Share is not currently available on the Pixel 10, we are constantly exploring future innovations to improve the Pixel experience.

Google states that there were “physical limitations for reverse wireless charging” after the Qi2 magnets were added. As a result, the tech giant did away with Battery Share on the Pixel 10. However, that doesn’t mean that Battery Share is gone for good. The company adds that it is “exploring future innovations.”