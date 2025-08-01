People aren’t happy with the leaked Pixel 10 prices, and for one key reason

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Google Pixel 10 leaks have been in full force over the last couple of weeks, and one of the latest leaks is one of the most important yet: Pixel 10 pricing.

On the surface, the leaked prices look great. In a world where it seems like everything is getting more expensive, the fact that Pixel 10 prices (for the most part) aren’t any higher than the Pixel 9 series is a breath of fresh air.

The base Pixel 10 has the same $799 starting price as the Pixel 9, and the Pixel 10 Pro starts at the same $999 price that the Pixel 9 Pro had. The Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at a higher $1,199 price compared to the $1,099 Pixel 9 Pro XL, but that’s because Google is reportedly killing the 128GB model and making 256GB the starting storage amount. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold keeps the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s $1,799 price tag.

Upon first seeing these prices, I was thrilled. However, reading through comments on r/Android, it’s apparent that not everyone feels the same way. A lot of folks aren’t happy with these Pixel 10 prices, and it’s all thanks to how much storage you’ll get for your money.

For context, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro both come with 128GB for the base model, and that’s where a lot of the frustration stems from. “Phones should start with 256GB as the lowest, default storage,” says one person, while someone else writes, “Absolutely insane that the Pro line starts at 128[GB].” And as another commenter flatly complained, “128GB in 2025, what a joke.”

In addition to the starting storage amounts, people are also unhappy with the maximum storage for the base Pixel 10. As one person writes, “It kind of sucks that the Pixel 10 is limited to 256GB, and if you want 512GB, you have to go for the Pixel 10 Pro, which will be much more expensive.”

Are you happy with the leaked Pixel 10 prices? 34 votes Yes, no price increase is always a good thing. 18 % They're fine, but I wish there were better storage options. 47 % No, they're too dang expensive. 35 % Other (let us know in the comments). 0 %

While I’m still pleased that prices have stayed the same for another year, it is frustrating that Google continues to be so stingy on storage. The OnePlus 13, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Motorola Razr Plus (2025), for example, all start at $999 with 256GB of storage. I can understand Google’s justification for keeping the base Pixel 10 at 128GB, but the Pixel 10 Pro should really have 256GB as the default.

The folks on Reddit are pretty clearly unhappy, but I want to know what you think. Are you happy with these leaked Pixel 10 prices? Do you think 128GB is still an OK starting amount in 2025? Would you have preferred 256GB of base storage even if that meant a higher starting price?

Wherever your head is at, cast your vote in the poll above and share any further thoughts in the comments below.

