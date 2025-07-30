Leak reveals Pixel 10 prices, and they're exactly what we hoped for

TL;DR The prices for the entire Google Pixel 10 series have leaked.

It appears there won’t be any price increases this year.

However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL may have a new starting price.

A question we have long had about the Pixel 10 series is whether there will be a price hike. With the ongoing tariff situation, there seemed to be a good chance that we could see higher prices. Those fears may have been put to rest, however, after the most recent Pixel 10 leak.

The prices of the entire Pixel 10 line may have been revealed in a new report from Android Headlines. The report provides prices for each storage option for every model. It even includes how much the series will cost in Canada.

Here’s what we can expect to pay:

Pixel 10 128GB: $799 ($1,099 CAD)

256GB: $899 ($1,229 CAD) Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: $999 ($1,349 CAD)

256GB: $1,099 ($1,479 CAD)

512GB: $1,219 ($1,649 CAD)

1TB: $1,449 ($1,949 CAD) Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB: $1,199 ($1,629 CAD)

512GB: $1,319 ($1,799 CAD)

1TB: $1,549 ($2,099 CAD) Pixel 10 Pro Fold 256GB: $1,799 ($2,399 CAD)

512GB: $1,919 ($2,569 CAD)

1TB: $2,149 ($2,869 CAD)

The good news is that it looks like Google will be keeping the prices the same as last year. The bad news is that it appears the tech giant has dropped the 128GB version of the Pixel 10 Pro XL. That means the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a new starting price, despite the 256GB model costing the same as before. Along with a Pixel 10 purchase, the outlet says Google is offering up to six months of its AI Pro plan, six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium.

This isn’t the only Pixel 10 series news we received this week. Just a day ago, we were treated to a leak that revealed that the Pixel 10 series could have true Qi2 support. Google is expected to launch its next generation of Pixel devices on August 20.

