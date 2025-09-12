Your Pixel 10 should no longer have any problems connecting to a Galaxy Watch

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 10 phones have been refusing to make and maintain a Bluetooth connection with Samsung Galaxy Watch models.

Installing the August Google Play system update appears to fully resolve the glitch.

Getting set up with a brand-new phone is one of the great joys of our year, and that’s especially true when we’re working with one of Google’s latest Pixel phones. Right now the Pixel 10 series offers a lot to like, but some owners are running into new-phone compatibility issues — like the one we just looked at with the Pixel 10 and Android Auto, or the problems with Google Home notifications on the Pixel 10. Another big glitch has been interfering with Pixel 10 phones pairing with Samsung Galaxy Watch models, but we’ve finally got some good news for you there.

We first heard about this problem one week ago, with online forums and social media filling up with reports of new Pixel 10 series owners who were struggling to get their Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra models to connect over Bluetooth. We even experienced this headache first-hand, trying and failing to pair a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with one of our Pixel 10 Pro XL handsets.

Considering how these are all quite premium devices we’re dealing with, and knowing the close relationship Samsung and Google have when it comes to Android hardware and software, a failure of this scale was pretty disheartening — and we were understandably anxious to learn if a solution would arrive with any kind of haste.

Well, it’s taken a few days, but salvation is now upon us. Earlier this week, users started receiving the August Google Play system update, and shortly after installing, we began seeing reports that Galaxy Watch connectivity issues were no longer affecting Pixel 10 phones. Over on Reddit, comments from users like DMcDaniel1984 and SnooMuffins3420 confirm that the update resolved their Bluetooth woes.

It’s still a little embarrassing that this happened in the first place, but we’re willing to let bygones be bygones if this fix actually sticks. If you haven’t received it yet, make sure you check for system updates and install Google’s latest.

