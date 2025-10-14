Pixel 10 crashing since October update? Google's got a fix now

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 10 phones, and the 10 Pro in particular, have been experiencing software instability since last week’s October update.

Google reportedly began deploying a fix for these app crashes yesterday.

The fix is supposedly implemented server-side, so affected users should be seeing the changes already.

Making sure your phone is running all its latest software updates is supposed to be how you keep it operating at peak performance, right? After all, fixes and patches are designed to take care of bugs and ensure system stability. That may be the idea, anyway, but every once in a while we hear about an update that inadvertently introduces a few new glitches of its own, and somehow ends up breaking just as much as it fixes. Recently, Pixel 10 owners have been going through just such an ordeal, but the good news is that it may already be over.

Just about a week back, Google released its October Pixel update, and it wasn’t long after that we started hearing reports about unexpected app crashes on Pixel 10 phones that had installed the update — and on the Pixel 10 Pro in particular. Affected users struggled to get much of anything done, with many apps hanging right on their splash screens.

We learned about some potential mitigations, like uninstalling Play Services or Play Store updates, but were eager to see Google come through with a proper fix. Thankfully, it sounds like it’s now been deployed.

Over on X, APKMirror founder Artem Russakovskii shares word of Google’s efforts:

Alright, got confirmation that the Pixel crashing/hanging apps fix is server-side. There will be a post-mortem within Google, but I’m not sure if it will be made public. Incidents like this one cannot happen again. The Android System Intelligence issue is still being worked on. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) October 13, 2025

That’s great news, especially that this is happening server-side, since these constant crashes made operating impacted phones look near-impossible. By the sound of things, the problem behavior should already be resolved on Pixel 10 phones negatively impacted by the October update.

Still, we’d love to hear some more confirmation, especially from any of you readers who ran into exactly this problem on your own Pixel 10 handset. Have you noticed an improvement since last night? Tell us about it down in the comments.

