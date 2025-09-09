Google quietly hits pause on a brand-new Pixel 10 feature, and it's for the best

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has pulled the Daily Hub preview from Pixel 10 phones.

The feature was designed to give users an overview of their day, with personalized recommendations and content suggestions. However, it seemed extremely underbaked at launch and did not live up to expectations.

Google says it’s temporarily pausing the public preview of Daily Hub and actively working to improve the feature.

Google is pausing the Daily Hub preview on Pixel 10 devices, citing the need to improve the experience before relaunching it.

In a statement to 9to5Google, the company said: To ensure the best possible experience on Pixel, we’re temporarily pausing the public preview of Daily Hub for users. Our teams are actively working to enhance its performance and refine the personalized experience. We look forward to reintroducing an improved Daily Hub when it’s ready. Daily Hub was introduced with the Pixel 10 series as a central space for weather, calendar events, reminders, and content recommendations. The feature was meant to act as a personal daily briefing akin to Samsung’s Now Brief. However, it had glaring problems and felt like an unfinished product.

Unlike Samsung’s Now Brief, which appears prominently on the lock screen, home screen, and Edge Panel, Daily Hub was awkwardly placed at the top of the Google Discover feed or obscured away as a line of text in the At a Glance widget.

The experience itself also left much to be desired. Users had no control over what showed up in the briefing, weather summaries were limited to the current temperature, calendars only displayed immediate events, and the overall lack of customization meant Google dictated the rundown, with little scope for personalization.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Recommendations were the one area where Daily Hub showed some promise, surfacing relevant YouTube videos and articles based on personal Discover preferences and interests. However, the mix didn’t feel polished enough to replace existing apps or tools.

Thankfully, Google has realized that Daily Hub needs a lot of work before it can be considered remotely useful. It’s great that Google is listening to feedback and rethinking Daily Hub’s visibility, depth, and personalization. If the company can add better customization options, fuller summaries, and meaningful third-party integrations, the feature could still live up to its potential. Perhaps Samsung should also take note and fix Now Brief, which has similar shortcomings.

For now, Pixel 10 users will need to stick with dedicated apps while waiting for a more refined Daily Hub to make its return.

