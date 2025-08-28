Get a Google Pixel 10? You need to change this display setting immediately

Joe Maring / Android Authority

There’s a lot to like about the Google Pixel 10. The triple-camera system on the back is one of the most impressive we’ve seen for a non-Pro Pixel. Magnetic Qi2 charging is a fantastic addition, the Tensor G5 is a significant upgrade, and the Indigo color this year is oh-so-pretty.

Google has also been at the top of its display game for a while now, and the Pixel 10 is no exception. With a 6.3-inch OLED panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, it’s a fantastic screen for the $799 starting price.

However, there’s just one problem. I’ve been using the Pixel 10 for a little while now, and as impressive as it is, there’s a critical setting you need to change if you want to use the display to its full potential.

How to enable your Pixel 10’s 120Hz display

I was excited to get my hands on the Pixel 10, but almost immediately after booting the phone up, I noticed something grating: the display was set to a 60Hz refresh rate. Animations looked laggy, scrolling felt bad, and it’s not at all the first impression I had hoped to get.

Thankfully, once you get through the initial setup screens, changing this takes just a few seconds. Here’s what to do: Open the Settings app. Tap Display & touch. Scroll down the page until you find the Other display controls section. Tap Smooth display.

Once you do this, the Pixel 10’s display starts refreshing at up to 120Hz, just as God intended. Google warns that enabling Smooth Display “increases battery usage,” though I’ll take slightly less battery life in favor of a 120Hz refresh rate any day of the week.

Some people may not notice the difference between 60Hz and 120Hz, and if you’re one of those people, you may be fine leaving the 60Hz refresh rate as is. But for those of us who can tell a difference, this is the very first thing you’ll want to change on your Pixel 10.

Google, why do you keep doing this?

If you’ve used a base model Pixel before, you’ll know this isn’t a new issue for Google. Although Google has offered 120Hz refresh rates on its base model Pixels since the Pixel 8 (and 90Hz refresh rates since the Pixel 4), Google has long kept faster refresh rates disabled on its more affordable phones out of the box.

Why? The reason likely comes down to Google’s non-Pro phones not using LTPO panels. The Pixel 10 Pro does have an LTPO screen, and as such, it can go up to 120Hz and down to just 1Hz (and anywhere in between). By comparison, the base Pixel 10 can only switch between 60Hz and 120Hz. That means its display isn’t as power-efficient as the Pixel 10 Pro’s, and because of this, using the 120Hz refresh rate draws more power.

Explained this way, it makes a little more sense why Google still keeps the 120Hz refresh rate disabled on the Pixel 10. However, I think most people would rather have the 120Hz setting enabled by default with the option to turn it off. Or, at the very least, Google should let you make this decision for yourself during the setup process.

I am glad that unlocking the Pixel 10’s 120Hz refresh rate is as easy as it is, but that doesn’t mean this is the right approach. Either enable the faster refresh rate out of the box or let people know about it while they’re setting up their phone. It really should be that simple.

