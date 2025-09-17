Pixel 10 series finally joins the Android Beta Program

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 10 series can now join the Android Beta Program.

Pixel 10 phones now show up with an option to opt in to the Android 16 QPR2 Beta Program.

Google has finally opened up the Pixel 10 series to the Android Beta Program. When the phones first launched, they weren’t eligible to enroll, but that’s now changing. If you own a Pixel 10, 10 Pro, or 10 Pro XL, it should now appear alongside your other supported phones on the Android Beta Program page.

The update was first spotted by Reddit users, and we’ve confirmed it ourselves. Our Pixel 10 Pro XL now shows up with an option to opt in to the Android 16 QPR2 Beta Program. As always, you’ll need to hit the opt-in button and accept the terms and conditions before you can install the beta.

Before jumping in headfirst, you should know the risks of enrolling in the Android Beta Program. After opting in, you may not be able to roll back to the stable version of Android without a factory reset, which will wipe all locally stored data. Even if you back up beforehand, restores aren’t guaranteed to work smoothly since backups made on a beta build may not be fully compatible with the stable release.

Still, the Android Beta Program certainly has its perks and is especially appealing to enthusiasts. You’ll get early access to upcoming Android features months before they hit the public release. That could mean new UI tweaks, updated system apps, performance optimizations, or even new AI features. If you don’t mind the occasional bug or two, the Android Beta Program is a great way to stay ahead of everyone on the stable build.

