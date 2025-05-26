Full Pixel 10 wallpaper collection leaked: Download them all here!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9 Pro

TL;DR 40 new Pixel 10 series wallpapers have leaked.

The latest sets include both dark and light variations of each wallpaper belonging to the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL.

Colorways for the three new Pixel 10 series phones have also been revealed in the same leak.

The Pixel 10 series is still a few months away from its official launch, but thanks to numerous leaks, many of them from our exclusive sources, we already know quite a bit about Google’s upcoming phones. We’ve also gotten early glimpses of the entire Pixel 10 lineup, which is expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Previously, we had only seen a handful of wallpapers associated with the three non-folding Pixel 10 models. But today, a major leak from a reliable source, Mystic Leaks, has revealed a much larger collection of Pixel 10 series wallpapers.

What was once a modest set of 12 wallpapers has now expanded to 40, many of which are brand new. Among the fresh additions is the Limoncello series, a vibrant new design. The latest sets include both dark and light variations of each wallpaper belonging to the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL, giving users more customization options depending on their preferences. Naturally, the wallpapers are themed to match the official colorways of the upcoming devices, details of which have also been leaked.

According to leakers, these are the colorways we can expect for the Pixel 10 series:

Pixel 10 colors: Obsidian (black)

Blue (blue)

Iris (purple)

Limoncello (yellow) Pixel 10 Pro / Pixel 10 Pro XL: Obsidian (black)

Green (green)

Sterling (gray)

Porcelain (white) Unfortunately, we still don’t have leaked wallpapers for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.