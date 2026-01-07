This GaN-powered Qi2.2 charging station wants to replace your power strip, speaker, and desk hub

PISEN

TL;DR PISEN has unveiled the iDock Qi2.2 AI Robot Charging Station featuring the new Qi2.2 protocol and 65W GaN dual USB-C ports.

To manage heat from high speeds, it uses a semiconductor and fan system that stays quiet (under 25dB).

It doubles as a Bluetooth speaker with dynamic RGB lighting that syncs to your music and AI interactions.

Most charging stations are basically power strips we hide behind our monitors. They do their job, but they’re not exactly exciting. PISEN, a consumer electronics company from Shenzhen, wants to change that at CES 2026 with a device designed to be the centerpiece of your desktop.

It’s called the iDock Qi2.2 AI Robot Charging Station (TS-C199), and it’s arguably one of the weirder, yet more intriguing power accessories we’ve seen hit the floor in Las Vegas this year.

What’s impressive isn’t just that it charges your phone, but how much technology PISEN fit into one rotating device. It includes a 25W magnetic wireless charger using the new Qi2.2 protocol. If you follow wireless charging, you’ll know that reaching 25W is a big step up, making this a good choice for fast charging.

PISEN also added 65W GaN dual USB-C ports to the iDock. This is important for people who work both at home and in the office, since you can charge a laptop, tablet, and phone all at once from one small device. To prevent overheating, it uses AI to manage and balance the power across the ports.

High-speed charging often creates heat, so PISEN included a semiconductor and a fan for active cooling. If you’re concerned about noise, the company says the fan runs below 25dB and has a silent mode for nighttime use.

This is where the “robot” part comes in. The iDock also acts as a smart desktop companion. It houses a Master-tuned Bluetooth speaker for room-filling audio, paired with a modular base that sports dynamic RGB lighting. The lights aren’t just for show; they actually sync up with your music and voice interactions.

With the NFC “Tap-to-Connect” feature, you can activate the built-in AI system. This lets you use voice commands, hands-free controls, and even special features like AIGC creation or voice shopping, depending on where you live.

If you want to tidy up your desk with something more interesting than a regular hub, you won’t have to wait long. The PISEN iDock Qi2.2 AI Robot Charging Station will be available on Amazon and PISEN’s website starting in March.

