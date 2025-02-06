Google Photos wants you to know exactly what its video presets do (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Last fall, Photos added new editing presets for video effects.

These presets are all labeled by name and assigned icons.

Photos is working on replacing those icons with sort, illustrative video clips.

Google Photos is much more than just a convenient gallery, and the app hooks users up with a whole suite of basic editing tools. While the bulk of those are for working with still images, like the flip tool we just saw the app pick up, there’s also a growing selection of video editing tools. Google just introduced a handful of new ones last fall, and now we’re uncovering one way that Photos could be trying to make those options a little more accessible.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

As part of that wave of Photos video-editing updates, Google gave the app a collection of AI-powered editing presets, letting users easily implement effects like a slow-mo shot, or the camera zooming in on the action.

Those were all presented cleanly enough, each labeled and assigned an icon, but what if you’re not much of a videographer? Maybe you’ve heard the term and could even make a few inferences, but is it going to be immediately clear to everyone what something like a “tracking shot” is?

Google may be about to remove any ambiguity here, at least based on the work we can see in version 7.16.0.722859601 of Google Photos. While this isn’t yet live in the app’s public release, we were able to activate a new interface for these editing presets that replaces the still icons with short video examples of the effects themselves.

Now that tracking shot is clearly illustrated as the camera pans to keep its subject centered. Admittedly, this all might be a little overkill — it’s a little busy-looking, and once you play with these tools for even just a few minutes, you should be able to remember what each of them offer. But for those of us who need the occasional refresher, perhaps this could be just what the doctor ordered.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like