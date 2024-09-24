Google Photos rolls out new AI video editing tools, as previously spotted by Android Authority

Google is rolling out new video editing tools in the Google Photos app , including AI-powered features designed to make video editing simpler and more effective.

Android Authority had previously reported on these features in APK teardowns, hinting at their arrival in future updates, and now the company has announced them officially.

The new update brings popular video editing tools front and center for easy access. So the tiny and unlabeled Mute, Enhance, and Stabilize buttons will now be replaced by clearly labeled larger buttons. Google has also added some new tools to the mix. Here’s what you can expect:

An updated Trim Tool: Google has enhanced the trim tool, making it easier to precisely cut footage with improved controls.

Auto Enhance: A single tap can now boost colors and stabilize your videos for a more polished look.

New Speed Tool: Google says the new speed tool allows you to create dramatic slow-motion effects or speed up the action in videos.

In addition to these tools, Google is also rolling out AI-powered video presets for both Android and iOS. These presets are designed to help you automatically trim videos, adjust lighting, control playback speed, and apply effects like dynamic motion tracking, zooming in on the main action, and slow motion—all with just a few taps.