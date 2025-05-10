What phones are Android Authority readers using? (2025 Edition)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We recently published our Team AA daily drivers article, which looks at the phones we use every day. Are you curious about the phones your fellow readers are using, though? Well, this article is for you.

We dug into Google Analytics to reveal the most popular phones you, our readers, use. Specifically, the models that visited the site during a 30-day period between March 7 and April 7, 2025. So without further ado, let’s get on with it.

Top 10 reader phones by model

First up, a little housekeeping. The iPhone threw a spanner in the works as Google Analytics reports all iPhones under a single device name, accounting for 11.99% of the total. Furthermore, a massive ~26% of active users’ devices were listed as “not set,” meaning Google Analytics couldn’t ascertain the device model or brand. Needless to say, I didn’t include these two figures in the graph above.

With that out of the way, the most popular individual model used by readers is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Meanwhile, Google’s Pixel 8 Pro was the second most popular model, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra rounded out the podium.

It’s worth noting that these phones were the most premium models in their respective families. This suggests that many Android Authority readers prioritize cutting-edge features over budget pricing. High-end phones also tend to age better than mid-range or base flagship models.

Android Authority readers really like their top-end Pixel and Galaxy phones.

Interestingly, eight out of the top 10 most popular individual models were Pixel phones. That’s a bit of a surprise at first glance, as Google doesn’t enjoy a ton of market share globally or in the US. We tend to focus on Android enthusiasts, though, and Pixels are arguably the most popular brand for this demographic due to their slick software, brisk updates, and long update policy. So I can understand why so many Pixels cracked the top 10.

I should also point out that the Google Pixel 6a (ninth) is the only model on the top 10 list that isn’t a flagship Android phone. Google’s 2022 model launched at $449 and later received a $100 price cut, making it a cost-effective way to jump on the Pixel bandwagon.

Are you hoping for more varied phone manufacturers on the list? Me too. The first Android phone on the list that’s not from Google or Samsung is the Nothing Phone 2a, albeit in 43rd place.

Top phones by brand I also looked at the top 100 smartphones used by Android Authority readers to compare the most popular smartphone brands. Check out our graphic below.

The graphic reveals that Google is the most popular phone brand, accounting for 34.1% of the top 100 devices on the site. Samsung phones were a close second, with a third of phones being Galaxy devices.

In third place is Apple, as 27.8% of the top 100 devices on the site are Apple devices. It would be oddly hilarious if some of these owners were behind the derisive cries of “Apple Authority” on the website.

There’s a sharp drop-off after the top three manufacturers, though. Motorola was a very distant fourth (1.72%), followed by OnePlus (1.13%), Nothing (1.07%), and Xiaomi (0.87%).

It’s worth reiterating that these results are for the top 100 models used by readers. So some changes are to be expected compared to looking at all devices visiting our website. But this breakdown still gives a good idea of the most popular brands.

What’s the top Android version?

What about the software used by Android Authority visitors, though? I also dug into the most popular Android versions seen on reader devices. Android 15 might be the latest stable release, but it’s not quite the most popular version.

That honor goes to Android 14, which accounted for almost 40% of all active Android devices during the time period. Android 15 was the second most popular version of Google’s software, running on 33% of Android devices visiting the site. In third place is Android 13, with 10.64% of Android devices running this version.

The latest version of Android isn't the most popular, with the likes of Samsung lagging behind Google and other OEMs.

These results suggest that Android makers still have plenty of work to do to release the latest version of Android in a timely fashion. In fact, I’m guessing that the protracted Samsung One UI 7 development cycle is partially to blame for Android 15 lagging behind, given we have so many Samsung users.

Strangely enough, Android 10 (6.99%) seems to be more popular than Android 12 and Android 11. I’m not sure if this is an error or if Google’s 2019 software really is still used by plenty of Android Authority visitors.

It’s also interesting to see that 1.02% of Android devices visiting the website are running the yet-to-be-released Android 16. The software has received several beta releases, though, so it’s clear some readers really want to stay on the bleeding edge. Are you surprised to see that Google and Samsung’s best phones are the most popular models used by readers? What do you make of my findings in general? Let us know in the comments!