Another Android brand is teasing us with magnetic rear screens

TL;DR OPPO has launched a magnetic rear display as an accessory for the Reno 16 smartphone.

It can be used as a selfie mirror, a detachable camera remote, or just to display images and videos.

It also functions as a standalone fashion accessory.

Magnetic rear displays sure seem to be getting quite popular. We’ve already seen phone cases with displays on the back, and as I have noted in the past, I really want them in the US. Now, OPPO has decided to tease us with what we can’t yet have by officially launching a screen that sticks to the back of its phones, and it looks really good.

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The “Bubble,” as OPPO calls it, is a small circular screen that magnetically attaches to the back of compatible phones. It can be used as a viewfinder when you’re trying to take selfies with your rear camera. However, it’s not a one-trick pony.

The company says that the device can also be used to display wallpapers and even live photos and videos. It can even function as a camera remote, all while streaming the camera preview. So, you’ll be able to take photos and record videos easily, even when the phone is on a tripod. It supports live previews from up to 10 meters away, which is plenty far for most use cases.

Additionally, the Bubble can be used as a standalone accessory. When used with compatible cases, users will be able to hang it wherever they like (think jeans or bags), with the screen showing a wallpaper, live photo, or video. Cute!

It’s no slouch on paper, either. There’s a 1.73-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 466 x 466 resolution, capable of up to 600nits of brightness, with power coming from a 550mAh battery inside. It’s also quite thin at just 7mm and weighs 27.5 grams. Plus, it’s IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

OPPO is launching the Bubble alongside the new Reno 16, but the display actually supports a wide range of phones, including the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15T, and a lot of other phones. A full list is available on OPPO’s website.

All of that just makes me want such devices to launch in the US as well. I mean, there are only so many times I can get excited about phones with iterative year-over-year upgrades. I really want companies like Samsung and Google to copy this idea and launch it here. I’d even take a slightly overpriced version.

The OPPO Bubble display is priced at CNY 499 (~$75) and will go on sale on May 29 in China. The company hasn’t announced any plans for a global launch, but even if it does, I wouldn’t bet on it coming to the US.

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