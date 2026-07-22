Philips Hue could turn its April Fool's joke into a real smart home product

TL;DR Philips Hue could be planning to launch an outdoor table called the Philips Hue Go XXL.

The table was originally teased as an April Fool’s joke last year.

It could be a large outdoor table, and the company could launch it in September.

Philips Hue is gearing up to launch a bunch of new lighting products, most likely at IFA Berlin in September. We’ve already reported on a possible camera to sync Hue lights to media playing on a TV, and now it seems the company could be launching some other new products as well.

According to a report from Hueblog, the company accidentally leaked the Hue Go XXL in a video recording that has since been edited. The Hue Go XXL is an outdoor table with a built-in light and was originally teased as an April Fool’s prank last year. Since then, however, an icon for the table has been spotted in the Hue app, and today’s leak hints that the company could launch it sooner rather than later.

The Hue Go XXL looks like an oversized version of the company’s Hue Go table lamp. However, based on the images, it doesn’t seem to be battery-powered since we can see a power cord running from the table.

The outlet also reports that the table is likely to be 35 to 45cm in height and around 70cm in diameter. That would make it a fairly large table, and one that could be quite pricey. The report states that the Hue Go XXL was originally expected to launch in the Spring, but the launch has been postponed. It is likely that Philips will launch it in September alongside other Hue products that we’re expecting to see at that same time.

The report further states that Philips Hue could be launching two other lighting products alongside the Hue Go XXL. The first could be a wall sconce with two rods, and the second could be a string light.

It is possible that Philips Hue will announce the new lights alongside the new camera and other products in September. However, since these images are screenshots taken from a video that has now been edited, we would recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.

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