Philips Hue might make it easier to sync lights thanks to a new camera

TL;DR Philips Hue could launch a new camera called the “Screen Sync” at IFA Berlin in September.

The camera will be mounted on top of a TV or monitor and will be able to sync Hue lights with the content playing on the screen.

It could feature a single ultrawide camera.

Philips Hue lights can already sync with the content playing on your TV using the company’s synchronization tools, such as the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and the Philips Hue Sync TV app. However, it seems the company could soon launch yet another way to sync your smart lights with your favorite movies and TV shows.

According to a report from HueBlog, Philips Hue will launch a new camera for Hue Sync at IFA Berlin later this year. The report also states that the camera could be called the “Screen Sync.” The report also includes a couple of images of the camera, which were allegedly spotted during an online presentation.

Just like most other cameras that sync smart lights to content playing on a TV or monitor, the Philips Hue Screen Sync will also be mounted on top of a user’s TV. It will capture and analyze the media playing on the screen and use that to control the colors and lighting effects of connected smart lights in the room.

Based on the image of the upcoming camera, it appears the device could come with a single lens. However, since it’s supposed to capture content across the entire screen, Philips Hue is likely to use an ultrawide (or fisheye) lens.

There’s no pricing information yet, but since Philips Hue is expected to announce a slew of new devices at IFA Berlin in September, we should get more details about it sooner rather than later.

Follow