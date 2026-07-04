I self-hosted PewDiePie's Odysseus AI workspace, and it's surprisingly brilliant

AI coding and workspace platforms are a dime a dozen these days, but I couldn’t help but be surprised to see that PewDiePie has developed an AI workspace called Odysseus. The YouTuber is, perhaps surprisingly, pretty hot on powerhouse Linux and AI tools. If you’re not familiar with an AI workspace, it’s a platform that allows AI to interact with other tools and data; it could be a coding workspace or a way to have AI help out with your documents and emails.

What initially caught my interest about Odysseus is its privacy-first approach. It’s designed to be self-hosted and is easy enough to compile into a Docker image to run on my DIY NAS. This has the obvious benefit that emails, documents, personal information, and anything else you share with your large language models of choice remain yours, not saved and potentially exploited by a third-party company.

Privacy is just the first of many convincing Odysseus features.

As such, Odysseus is geared towards self-hosting your own AI models as well, ensuring that absolutely no data leaves your premises. One of the first creature comforts is the “Cookbook,” which surfaces the wide range of models and their quantized variants hosted on Hugging Face, and ranks them by compatibility and size relative to your GPU. As someone who’s dabbled in LM Studio and Ollama for hosting some small local models, this is a familiar and more user-friendly way to test and manage models on your own hardware.

However, for someone who balks at the current price of cutting-edge RAM and GPUs, I’m not in a position to run some of the most powerful models on my own hardware. Thankfully, Odysseus supports bringing your own inexpensive cloud-hosted models via OpenRouter or similar API key setups for an acceptable halfway house. The data stays with me; I just have to trust that API endpoints aren’t logging all my chats.

Once you’re set up with your model(s) of choice, the real fun can begin.

Familiar AI features without the subscriptions

Odysseus' deep research tool formats results into a nice looking web page.

As someone forever digging through technical specifications and getting my head around emerging tech topics, I’ve become a fan of the deep research tools you’ll find at the likes of ChatGPT and Gemini. While I don’t trust the results outright, deep research can be a great starting point for diving deeper into a project or for grabbing a summary of a well-established field. But as handy as these are, I’m not prepared to lay down $20 to increase the limits to some still-often-restrictive 25 or so queries a month.

How much do you trust AI tools for research? 8432 votes I trust it fully, it's a real-time saver. 9 % I trust it but always double-check the facts. 64 % I'm still skeptical of anything AI tells me. 22 % I don't use AI for research at all. 5 %

Odysseus supports deep research as part of its bring-your-own-model approach, searching and sifting through multiple web results, distilling the information, and outputting it as a nicely formatted web document for you to read. Having greater control over your models is surprisingly beneficial here; you can run the same research tasks with two or three models to make sure one of them didn’t omit or misinterpret anything.

But deep research is just one in a familiar toolset. Odysseus AI chats support web browsing; you can attach files and images to pass to supported models, and even inject prefix and suffix prompts to fine-tune your AI’s responses. Bottom line, you’re not missing out on tools from chat interfaces like ChatGPT or Gemini, aside from image generation, perhaps. In fact, Odysseus has some very interesting tools of its own.

More than your traditional AI chat

Host your own model or bring your own API key. Either way, your history stays with you.

One of the workspace’s more interesting tools is Persona, which essentially lets you save recallable system prompts for conversations. The defaults are quite goofy, like impersonating Socrates, but I’ve had plenty of success setting up personas specifically to look for spelling and grammar errors and help remove passive voice from my article drafts. Very handy, and this will feel right at home for those familiar with Custom GPT or Gemini Gems.

You can also introduce several personas into a single group chat, allowing multiple AI models with their own system prompts to interact with one another’s responses as the chat progresses. I haven’t come up with a particularly handy use case for this, but it could be a good tool for cross-checking ideas or catching errors when solving complex problems. Odysseus also has scheduled tasks, automated email summaries, and a built-in calendar to help you stay on top of your life and work.

Put the work in and Odysseus can be a very powerful personal assistant.

A feature I have found particularly useful is document co-editing, which allows agents to work on markdown documents, code files, CSV spreadsheets, and even PDFs alongside you. This is quite helpful for drafting and reviewing your work or bug-checking short code snippets. You can go further with workspaces, which give your agent access to a dedicated folder and all its contents, rather than the more limited documents stored in its SQLite database. Though I’ll admit I haven’t tried hooking this up to a coding project yet, I imagine it could work as a Claude/Codex/OpenCode alternative for some tasks.

Workspaces aren’t quite as dangerous as, say, OpenClaw, as Odysseus is built to run in a Docker container with carefully scoped access to specific locations, bound by Docker and Linux user permissions. In other words, it can’t read your entire file system; it can only read the folders you let the container access. However, shell commands can still reach out of the folder you pick for a workspace to hit other files in Odysseus’ file path, so tread carefully.

Learning as we (both) go

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Odysseus also supports IMAP and SMTP email clients, CalDAV calendars, MCP Tool servers, and integration with other API services, allowing you to greatly extend your agents’ reach across other tools. Sadly, Google Calendar isn’t supported, and I couldn’t get email summarization to actually do anything. There’s also an image editor and a to-do list feature I haven’t played around with yet. There’s still a fair bit more of the system for me to learn before it feels like a true personal assistant.

Speaking of learning, one of the things I found most fascinating about my time with Odyseus is its “self-learning” capabilities. Agents can automatically keep notes during their interactions with you, forming memories of your identity, preferences, and other important aspects of you and your work. The workspace quickly pinned me down as an editor and began making notes like “values scientific accuracy in technical writing” and “has strong technical knowledge of battery physics and power bank specifications.” How sweet of it to notice.

Self-adapting memories and skills make your agents genuinely more useful over time.

While it’s fascinating to see what your assistant picks up on, you can also add, delete, or edit these memories to keep things on the right path. On those lines, agents will also create and refine their own skill set to help them solve tasks, or you can download or write skills for them. Self-developed skills have a confidence score indicating how well they seem to work at accomplishing a task, which seems like a very smart approach to self-learning and improving over time.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Odysseus gets to know you over time and feeds relevant details back into chats.

Now, Gemini, ChatGPT, and others have an element of personalized learning too, but Odysseus feels smarter and far more transparent about what it’s doing. Plus, you know for a fact that when memory data is deleted, it’s gone for good. Furthermore, the development of self-reinforcement skills and memory refinement undoubtedly make the platform much more powerful and tailored to your specific needs the more you use it. I can’t say I feel that way about my countless hours with ChatGPT.

After spending several weeks with Odysseus, I’ve glimpsed the not-too-distant future of far more powerful and useful AI tools. While it would be nice to have deeper support for a wider range of office document types, easier cloud calendar integration, and workspace file management, the platform can already do a huge amount, and code contributions are only ramping up. On top of that, the self-learning, unique chat features, and bring-your-own-agent approach are a breath of fresh air in a sea of increasingly similar “agentic” platforms. The privacy angle is a really nice added bonus, too.

Honestly, I’m impressed by what PewDiePie (and his AI agents) have built here, so much so that I intend to keep using Odysseus as my primary AI workspace. That’s certainly not something I thought I’d say when I started this journey.

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