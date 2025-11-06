Perplexity's Comet makes impact on Android for early access users

Karandeep Singh / Android Authority

The company is now granting early access to the first beta testers.

AI-powered browsers have been popping up like weeds this year. There’s OpenAI’s Atlas browser, The Browser Company is working on one called Dia, and there’s the Brave Leo AI browser, just to name a few. Perplexity has one too, called Comet, and it’s getting an Android version that’s just now starting to open up in early access.

Back in June, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said during an AMA that Comet for Android is “progressing quite well and fast,” and users can “expect something in the Fall.” Fast forward to November, and it looks like the company is ready to start showing the mobile browser off. Perplexity is now starting to let the first beta testers try out the Android version of its agentic browser. One of the users who was granted early access is X (formerly Twitter) user Adwaith Varma, who has shared video clips and screenshots of what the interface looks like.

The video shows the mobile app opening to a page with suggested prompts and a text box to enter your own prompts. It appears Comet on Android also offers tab management, homepage widgets, and settings. On that settings page, you can pick the appearance of the browser, set Comet as your default browser, view your history and downloads, check on your bookmarks and site settings, and toggle the option to block trackers and ads.

With this move, Comet is a step closer to becoming more accessible on more platforms. That would bring the browser to a wider audience. Even so, you may want to be cautious when it finally opens up to more people, as AI browsers tend to have security flaws that could leave you exposed.

