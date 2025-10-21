ChatGPT Atlas is ready to throw down in the AI browser wars

TL;DR OpenAI is introducing its first dedicated web browser: ChatGPT Atlas.

ChatGPT Atlas will allow users to feed their browsing history into AI queries.

An agentic mode is available in preview for Plus, Pro, and Business users.

As entrepreneurs seek to find a home for AI in every nook and cranny of our lives, one area we’ve seen receiving concerted attention has been our web browsers. While we’ve long been able to access advanced AI chatbot through their web portals, this new effort seeks to bring AI processing power right to the browser itself, opening up new use cases. Maybe that means AI agents being able to interact with remote websites just as if we were doing so ourselves, or concisely breaking down complicated pages and summarizing them for us. Now one of the biggest names in the industry is taking its own stab at just this kind of project.

Today, OpenAI announces its ChatGPT Atlas web browser. And unsurprisingly, Atlas is trying to do a little bit of everything when it comes to those browser tasks we’ve identified as good fits for AI.

On a basic level, that can mean just creating a browser memory and using AI to make it easy to access. Whether you choose to have Atlas keep track of sites you visit like this is up to you, but if you do, you’ll be able to have ChatGPT use that information to respond to commands about data you might have found on those sites, or create reports based on your browsing history itself.

While ChatGPT has its own memory, which works just fine if you’re searching for information through the tool in the first place, building it right into your browser like OpenAI has done with Atlas enables you to feed it with much more information, with correspondingly less effort on your part. Not everyone’s going to be comfortable going all-in with their browsing data like this, but for those who are, this has the potential to be a powerful tool.

That power becomes even more pronounced when we look at Atlas’s other trick, agent mode. ChatGPT already has offered an agent mode, but here it’s tied right into your local browser, and will supposedly be more useful as a result of its insight into your browsing behavior. That includes being able to perform its tasks on your behalf even as it runs in the background.

Just like the existing ChatGPT agent offering, though, this one is restricted, with only Plus, Pro, and Business users being able to access it in preview for the time being.

If you’re interested in seeing what Atlas has to offer, OpenAI is initially making the browser available for macOS. Releases will follow for Windows, Android, and iOS.

OpenAI may be a giant name in AI, but it’s playing catch-up in the browser space, not only against Chrome and its own Gemini integration, but with competitors like Comet from Perplexity. We’re already downloading Atlas now and look forward to sharing with you just how well it manages to stack up.

