Perplexity's Google Chrome rival is coming to Android soon, Windows sooner

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Perplexity’s AI-driven web browser has received a soft launch date, thanks to a recent AMA with the company’s CEO.

The company is targeting an announcement of some type this Fall.

The browser should also arrive on desktop platforms, including Windows and macOS.

In February, Perplexity announced plans for an AI-powered web browser called Comet. This “browser for agentic search” aims to establish the company as a gateway to the web for curious users. Although the announcement did not include a launch date, CEO Aravind Srinivas has indicated that Android users might not have to wait long.

During a recent AMA on Reddit, Srinivas mentioned that Comet for Android is “progressing quite well and fast,” and users can “expect something in the Fall.” While still somewhat vague, it does mean that Android users could receive the new AI browser sooner rather than later.

Notably, the company also confirmed that the browser’s macOS and Windows versions will roll out simultaneously, with the beta version rolling out to the latter platform next week.

Regarding features, Comet may offer some innovative options alongside its Perplexity-powered search experience. In response to a question about Perplexity games and AI-powered teaching tools, Srinivas stated that these features will be “doable” within Comet. The company is also planning to integrate its productivity tool Labs within the AI browser. Perplexity has plenty of other services and products it could bolt on, including its content discovery smarts, finance tools, and collaborative tool Spaces.

However, once Comet launches on Android, it will face competition from established browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox and newer entrants like Arc Search and The Browser Company’s upcoming project, Dia. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long to see how it’ll fare.

