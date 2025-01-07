Pebblebee's latest 'tracking' system doesn't need batteries to reconnect you with lost gear

Pebblebee

TL;DR Pebblebee Link helps reconnect you with missing gear by way of scannable QR-code labels.

People who find your stuff can scan the Link to be securely connected with you to arrange a return.

Priced in bulk, you can pick up Link labels for under $1 a piece.

We’re living in what feels like — at the moment, anyway — the golden age of personal tracking technology. Companies like Tile have been doing Bluetooth-based tracking for over a decade now, and both Apple and Google have helped move the industry forward with vast network-based tracking solutions like Find My Device. The problem with all of these, though, is that they require power, and once the battery in your tracker dies, you’re going to be a bit out of luck. This week at CES 2025, Pebblebee is sharing the latest additions to its tracker ecosystem, including one that addresses this very limitation.

Pebblebee just launched a lineup of versatile Bluetooth trackers this past fall, with its Clip, Card, and Tag supporting both Google’s and Apple’s networks. Those are all rechargeable, and can go 8-18 months between charges, but all batteries are eventually going to run down.

With this in mind, Pebblebee is introducing a new product offering dubbed Link. Instead of Bluetooth trackers broadcasting out a beacon that’s received by nearby devices, Link flips the script and waits for some to stumble across your misplaced item.

Essentially, Pebblebee Link is a rugged QR-code label that affixes to your gear. The idea is that when someone crosses paths with your missing stuff, they can scan one of the water-resistant Link labels to connect with Pebblebee and learn how to let you know about their find. We’ll be very curious to see how well this ends up actually working, and if people are as good-hearted as Link seems to assume they are.

The company says that it’s taking a privacy-centric approach to Link, so you shouldn’t have to worry about the person who finds your missing items learning anything more about you and your location than you feel like disclosing. Considering these are basically just stickers, at least the pricing is commensurate, with Pebblebee planning to sell Link as a five-pack for $9, 20 for $20, or 30 for $28.

Sure, you could always just put your phone number on your stuff, but Link presents an alternative that leaves your data less exposed. Is the low price here appealing, or do you plan to stick with traditional battery-powered trackers?

