Tile makes its new Bluetooth trackers even easier to find, and adds a safety twist

TL;DR Life360 has launched its 2024 range of Tile Bluetooth trackers.

The new devices include an integrated SOS feature for the first time.

Improved performance and integration with the Life360 app both aim to increase your chances of finding lost items.

As one of the major players in the Bluetooth tracking industry, Tile has been helping users keep track of their belongings for over a decade. Life360, which now owns the Tile brand, just launched its 2024 refresh to the product line, with an integrated SOS feature being one of the most eye-catching upgrades.

This multi-function button that extends the Life360 app’s SOS services is a first for a Bluetooth tracker. It may be a secondary purpose for the devices, but it steals a march on the competition like the Apple AirTag and Samsung SmartTag 2. The addition allows you to discreetly send an SOS signal when you feel unsafe by pressing the Tile button three times, giving the new trackers a personal safety aspect. Location-sharing capabilities have been enhanced for the same reason.

The Tile Mate, Pro, Slim, and Sticker all have new versions in the latest launch, including a redefined aesthetic that’s easy on the eye. Some of the performance metrics have also been improved on the latest devices. The Tile Mate, Slim, and Pro are claimed to now have a best-in-class Bluetooth range, with the Tile Pro offering the ability to register from a distance of up to 500 feet. The Tile Mate, Sticker, and Pro also now feature a louder ring that makes your stuff easier to find amongst the clutter.

Tile’s integration with Life360’s network of over 70 million users has the potential to extend the usefulness of the trackers beyond their Bluetooth range. If an item is lost outside of the user’s personal range, the massive Life360 community increases the likelihood that the item will be found, at least in theory. Tile and Life360 claim that one in eight smartphone users in the US is part of this network.

Life360 also asserts that compatibility across iOS and Android devices has been upgraded. No specifics are given as to which cross-platform issues have been addressed, but users of both operating systems can hope for a more full-featured experience with the latest lineup.

The new Bluetooth trackers can now be bought from the Tile website and other major retailers, although the Tile Pro won’t be available until next month. The Tile Mate and Sticker are $24.99, the Slim is listed at $29.99, and the Tile Pro is available for $34.99.

