Pebblebee's new trackers let you say goodbye to platform restrictions

TL;DR Pebblebee has announced three new trackers that work with both Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device networks.

The trio of trackers are available in clip, tag, and card forms.

Availability starts today at select retailers for $34.99.

Normally, when you purchase a tracker, you have to choose between Apple Find My or Google Find My Device compatibility. If you’re tired of having to choose, Pebblebee’s latest line of trackers will remove those platform restrictions.

Pebblebee announced today that it is launching a new line of Bluetooth trackers called Pebblebee Universal. As the name suggests, this new line of item locators is universal, as they work with both Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device networks. This is the first of Pebblebee’s trackers to offer compatibility with both platforms.

The Pebblebee Universal line includes three different types of rechargeable trackers: Clip, Tag, and Card. To switch from Android to iOS or vice versa, all you need to do is factory reset the item locator. This can be done by pressing the button under the logo three times, pressing the button a fourth time and holding until the end of the third beep, then double-pressing the button to pair again.

The Pebblebee Universal is available starting today at Best Buy, Best Buy’s website, and Pebblebee’s website. If you want one, it will set you back $34.99 per tracker.

