Getting an Oura Ring in the US just got way easier

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Oura Ring is now available for purchase at select Target stores and on Target’s website.

Customers can find their perfect fit by trying on sizes in-store or ordering a sizing kit online.

Oura recently made its products available on Amazon, expanding its online presence.

Oura, one of the most popular names in the smart rings market, continues its strategic push into mainstream retail with a newly announced partnership with Target. Select Target locations across the U.S. will now carry the popular health-tracking wearable, and it’s also available on Target’s website.

This move comes on the heels of Oura’s recent availability expansion to Amazon. Previously, Oura’s products were only available through its own website and Best Buy.

The company has played a pivotal role in establishing the smart ring as a credible alternative to traditional wrist-worn fitness trackers and smartwatches. Oura’s latest smart ring, the Oura Ring Gen 3, is already available on Target’s website, with prices starting at $299.

Target stores will offer an enhanced in-store shopping experience for the Oura rings. In-store customers will be able to try on dummy units to gauge their ideal fit before committing to a purchase. For those who prefer to size at home, sizing kits (priced at $9.99) can be ordered at Target.com, and shoppers will receive a $10 gift card redeemable on any future Target purchase, including the Oura Ring itself.

While smart rings have been around for some time, their mainstream adoption hasn’t mirrored industry expectations. However, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Ring launch later this year could change the landscape, potentially encouraging other smartphone makers to enter the growing smart ring market.

