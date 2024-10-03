Oura Ring 4 vs Oura Ring 3: Should you upgrade?

One of the top contenders in the current smart ring arena, Oura has established itself as a reliable brand for finger-based fitness tracking. The Oura Ring 3 topped our list of best smart rings for some time by delivering a comfortable form factor, highly accurate sensors, and a well-rounded companion app. Now that the company launched an even newer model, it’s time to see if readers should look to upgrade. Read this Oura Ring 4 vs Oura Ring 3 comparison to find out what each model has to offer.

Oura Ring 4 vs Oura Ring 3: Specs

Oura Ring 4 Oura Ring 3 Display

Oura Ring 4 No display

Oura Ring 3 No display

Dimensions and weight

Oura Ring 4 7.9mm x 2.8mm

3.3-5.2g (depending on size)

Oura Ring 3 7.9mm x 2.55mm

4-6g (depending on size)

Durability

Oura Ring 4 WR100

Oura Ring 3 WR100

Battery

Oura Ring 4 Up to 8 days

80 min to full charge



Size specific puck charger and USB-C cable

Oura Ring 3 Up to 7 days

20-80 min to full charge



Size specific puck charger and USB-C cable

Case materials and colors

Oura Ring 4 Titanium with a titanium inner shell

Silver, Black, Brushed Silver, Stealth, Gold, Rose Gold



Recessed interior sensors 0.3mm

Oura Ring 3 Titanium with a non-allergenic, epoxy inner molding

Black, Silver, Gold, Stealth, Rose Gold



Raised interior sensors 1.3mm



Sizes

Oura Ring 4 4-15

Oura Ring 3 6-13

Styles

Oura Ring 4 Horizon

Oura Ring 3 Horizon, Heritage

Connectivity

Oura Ring 4 Bluetooth LE

Oura Ring 3 Bluetooth LE

Sensors

Oura Ring 4 Blood oxygen sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors

Skin temperature sensors

3D Accelerometer

Oura Ring 3 Blood oxygen sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors

Skin temperature sensors

3D Accelerometer



Oura Ring 4 vs 3: Design, size comparison, and colors

Like its predecessor, the Oura Ring 4 offers users a subtle, passive health-tracking experience with a device that blends into their daily lives by mimicking traditional jewelry. The new model features a slightly thinner and lighter build than the previous one, but the real upgrade to its design is on the ring’s inner side. Here, shoppers will find recessed sensors (rather than the bulbous ones of the Oura Ring 3) and a fully titanium interior (rather than an epoxy one). The result is a more comfortable fit and greater durability. Combined with updated algorithms, the new sensors also offer greater accuracy.

This time around, the ring also comes in additional sizes to entice even more individuals to the ecosystem. While the Oura Ring 3 is available in sizes 6 through 13, the Oura Ring 4 is available in sizes 4 through 15. During the purchasing process, users will also receive a sizing kit to determine the best fit before ordering their official device.

As far as design and colorways, the Oura Ring 4 drops the Heritage option found in the previous generation with the plateaued top. Instead, the newest line comes in fully-rounded Horizon models only. The device is available in Silver, Black, Brushed Silver, Stealth, Gold, and Rose Gold. The Oura Ring 3 is not available in Brushed Silver.

Oura Ring 4 vs 3: Features

The most notable difference between the Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring 3 is the newest generation’s updated sensor technology. As mentioned, the newly recessed sensors combine with all new algorithms to provide “Smart Sensing,” a more powerful setup that leverages an 18-path system to dynamically track users’ data. According to Oura, the improvement should deliver improved signal quality, fewer gaps in heart rate data, and, of course, higher accuracy across multiple tracked metrics. The device still tracks all the same basics including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, activity etc.

Other new features introduced alongside the Oura Ring 4 include new automatic activity detection, fertility insights, and Daytime Stress. Daytime Stress charts users’ stress in relation to their daily habits and activities. These tools can all be accessed via the refreshed Oura app, which is organized into three new tabs: Today, Vitals, and Health. The updated app is also accessible to Oura Ring 3 users.

The Oura Ring 4 also claims up to 8 days of battery life. This is a full-day improvement over the previous generation despite added features. Unfortunately, the ring still charges on a puck-style charging cradle rather than a charging case with a built-in battery.

Oura ring 4 vs 3: Price and availability

Oura Ring 4 Oura Ring 3

Oura Ring 4 (Silver, Black): $349 Oura Ring 4 (Brushed Silver, Stealth): $399 Oura Ring 4 (Gold, Rose Gold): $499 Oura Ring 3 (Heritage): Starts at $299 Oura Ring 3 (Horizon): Starts at $349

The Oura Ring 4 is listed starting at $349, with prices increasing depending on what level of finish you select at checkout. The most expensive models, the Gold and Rose Gold, are listed at $499. In other words, this is not a cheap device. The Oura Ring 3 was originally launched at slightly lower prices but with a slightly more complex pricing structure, given the device comes in two different designs. The older generation can already be found for up to $50 less now that a new model is available.

Both the Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring 3 require a subscription. This pricing has remained consistent from one generation to the next at $5.99/month of $69.99 annually.

Oura Ring 4 vs Oura Ring 3: Should you upgrade?

As much as we love the Oura Ring 3, it’s clear the Oura Ring 4 delivers some significant improvements. The recessed sensors and titanium interior alone offer a more comfortable fit while also contributing to better accuracy. Three years in the making, this is a welcome upgrade. It’s not quite as thin as many hoped, but it’s an update nonetheless. If your Oura Ring 3 is looking a little worse for wear, it won’t hurt to update to the new generation.

On the other hand, the device is not cheap, and most features will still be accessible to users with the older model via the Oura companion app. Since Oura plans to continue supporting the 3 for now, you shouldn’t feel rushed to drop a few hundred dollars right away.

If you’re purchasing an Oura Ring for the first time, your best bet is to invest in the latest hardware. Even if the Oura Ring 3 can be found on sale, the price difference over time probably isn’t worth sacrificing the accuracy provided by the sensor improvements of the newest model. Finally, if you’ve been waiting for Oura to introduce a size that actually fits your finger, the added fit options of the newest generation may be the open door you need to check out this worthy device.

Oura Ring 4 vs Oura Ring 3: FAQ

Can I wear the Oura Ring 4 in the shower? You can wear both the Oura Ring 4 and the Oura Ring 4 in the shower thanks to their 100m water resistance ratings.

How long does the Oura Ring 4 battery last? The Oura Ring 4 battery lasts up to 8 days, which is one day longer than the Oura Ring 3.

Does the Oura Ring 4 detect sleep apnea? While the Oura Ring 4 cannot diagnose sleep apnea, it can help users detect signs of the condition.