An upcoming flagship's camera may put Samsung and Apple to shame

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR At MWC 2026, OPPO announced plans to bring the OPPO X9 Ultra to global markets (not including the US).

The new phone is rumored to have a 200MP main sensor and several other cutting-edge specs.

The X9 Ultra specs and other details remain unknown for now, though OPPO says it will reveal more ahead of its launch later this year.

The OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro launched globally last year, delivering plenty of improvements over their predecessors. Both phones were already quite impressive, but now the X9 family is getting even better. At MWC 2026, OPPO announced plans to launch the OPPO X9 Ultra for the European market. This is a bigger deal than it might seem, as the company’s Ultra line has shipped only in China up until now.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The OPPO X9 Ultra isn’t expected to arrive until sometime later this year, and so there’s not a lot we officially know just yet. There are no formal specs on offer at this time, and we’ve yet to see official images of the device as well. Thankfully, there have been a few rumors, so we have an idea of what to expect from its design at least.

It seems the phone will have a pretty sizable camera bump. This makes sense, given OPPO’s main selling point appears to be its camera. The company promises that the phone is “built to be your next camera” and will reportedly feature professional-grade imaging performance.

We already praised the X9 Pro for its excellent 200MP telephoto lens and 50MP main camera, so it’s hard not to be intrigued by the idea of an even better experience with the Ultra.

Whether this means actually massively better hardware, or just more professional features? That’s anyone’s guess for now. That said, rumors suggest the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will have a 10x 50MP periscope camera, a 200MP “super-large” main camera, and a 200MP “mid-telephoto” camera. If true, this would be a pretty impressive hardware package.

OPPO says that it will reveal more specifics as it gets closer to launch later this year. Of course, even if it’s destined for global release, that means mostly Europe and Asia. It’s pretty much a given that the X9 Ultra won’t make its way to the US market.

Follow