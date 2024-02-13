These OPPO, OnePlus phones will get AI features in one market

OPPO and OnePlus revealed several AI-focused features for their phones in China last week. Now, OPPO has revealed a list of devices that will receive these capabilities.

The Chinese manufacturer recently posted a roadmap of OPPO and OnePlus phones that will receive AI features in its home market. Check out the full list below, via Weibo.

OPPO Find X7 / Find X7 Ultra

OPPO Find X6 / X6 Pro

OPPO Find N3

OPPO Find N3 Flip

OPPO Reno 11 / Reno 11 Pro

OPPO Reno 10 / Reno 10 Pro / Reno 10 Pro Plus

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 11

OnePlus Ace 3

OnePlus Ace 2 / Ace 2 Pro

OPPO and OnePlus previously detailed some of these AI features, namely object erasing, summaries of phone calls, article summaries, image generation, and AI-powered call quality improvements.