Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
These OPPO, OnePlus phones will get AI features in one market
- OPPO has revealed a list of OPPO and OnePlus phones that will get AI features in China.
- The company hasn’t dished out details regarding AI features for global markets just yet.
OPPO and OnePlus revealed several AI-focused features for their phones in China last week. Now, OPPO has revealed a list of devices that will receive these capabilities.
The Chinese manufacturer recently posted a roadmap of OPPO and OnePlus phones that will receive AI features in its home market. Check out the full list below, via Weibo.
- OPPO Find X7 / Find X7 Ultra
- OPPO Find X6 / X6 Pro
- OPPO Find N3
- OPPO Find N3 Flip
- OPPO Reno 11 / Reno 11 Pro
- OPPO Reno 10 / Reno 10 Pro / Reno 10 Pro Plus
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus Ace 3
- OnePlus Ace 2 / Ace 2 Pro
OPPO and OnePlus previously detailed some of these AI features, namely object erasing, summaries of phone calls, article summaries, image generation, and AI-powered call quality improvements.
We’ve asked OPPO and OnePlus about these AI features coming to global markets. OnePlus told us it had nothing to share on the topic, while OPPO hasn’t come back to us just yet.
It nevertheless stands to reason that some of these capabilities (like the AI assistant) might be China-only features. It’s also worth noting that OnePlus phones run OPPO’s Color OS in China rather than Oxygen OS (which is based on Color OS), so that could complicate matters too.