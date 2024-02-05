OnePlus is quietly adding Galaxy S24 and Pixel-like AI features to its flagships

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out AI features to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12.

The updates are available in China for now.

It’s unclear if OnePlus will bring the same features to the global models of the phone.

OnePlus seems to be jumping onto the smartphone AI bandwagon rather discreetly. With no mention of upcoming AI features for the OnePlus 12 during its global launch, the Chinese phone maker is now pushing them out for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11.

Tipped by Reddit user milkyteapls and frequent Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman, OnePlus’ AI features are currently rolling out with the latest Color OS update in China. While global OnePlus phones run on Oxygen OS, the China models feature Color OS. There’s little difference between the two operating systems except for their names. Anyhow, the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 are getting new AI tools with a February Color OS 14 update.

You get an “AI Summarizer” for generating call summaries “by extracting times, places, action items, and other key information from your phone calls.” While the name of the feature is similar to what Samsung offers with Galaxy AI, it works differently. Samsung’s feature is designed to summarize documents, websites, and notes. It looks like the OnePlus tool is meant solely for summarizing phone call recordings.

That said, the company is also adding a separate article summarization tool that allows users to extract key information from articles with just one tap.

OnePlus is also adding something called “AIGC Remover,” which is essentially an intelligent photo editing tool to remove unwanted objects or people from photos. Sounds exactly the same as the Magic Eraser on Pixel phones and Samsung’s new AI editing tool.

Apart from the above, OnePlus is also upgrading “Breeno Touch.” Breeno is apparently OPPO and OnePlus’ proprietary digital assistant in China. I can now “recognize onscreen content and provide quick access to relevant services,” OnePlus writes in its changelog.

Besides these OnePlus-specific AI features, it looks like Color OS is also gaining some other AI enhancements. One of them is AI Environmental Sound Cancelation, which reduces background noise during phone calls.

We’re not sure when these updates will head to the global OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 models. We’ll be sure to watch our review units in case the updates pop up anytime soon.

