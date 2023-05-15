OPPO wiped its German website amid EU exit rumors, here's why

Reports of OPPO wiping off products from its German website started doing the rounds over the weekend. Indeed, there is no OPPO device listed on the company’s official website in Germany. Instead, the page displays a banner that reads (machine translated), “No product information is currently available on our website. Some of the products are also not available in Germany, including Reno 8 Series, Find N2 Flip.”

A singular FAQ listed on the website says existing OPPO users can continue using their products without restrictions and will receive all future updates.

OPPO previously announced that it’s putting its business on hold in Germany due to impending legal issues and an ongoing patent dispute with Nokia. However, the company insisted that it won’t be leaving the German market permanently.

We reached out to OPPO asking if delisting products from its website was also a temporary move until the company resolves its issues in the German market. Here is a statement we received from an OPPO representative:

In response to the commercial dispute filed against OPPO by Nokia, sales of some OPPO products temporarily are put on hold in Germany. Aside from sales and marketing of relevant products being put on hold, OPPO will continue operations in Germany. As always, users can continue to use their OPPO products, access OPPO’s after-sales service, receive future OS updates, and more.

From the above statement, it seems that the halt on marketing products through its website is part of the repercussions OPPO is facing in Germany. When it lost the patent infringement case to Nokia in the country, it had to stop sales of not only OPPO-branded phones in the country but also OnePlus handsets. Even now, OnePlus isn’t selling phones through its German website, with products available limited to its earbuds, accessories, and the OnePlus Pad.