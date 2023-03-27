OPPO and OnePlus reportedly exiting UK and Europe (Update: Official response)

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO and its sub-brands, including OnePlus, are reportedly exiting large parts of Europe.

According to reports, the smartphone maker will first exit the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

OPPO told Android Authority that its business in the EU is normal at present. OnePlus has also denied exiting UK and Europe.

Update: March 28, 2023 (1:50 AM ET): OPPO and OnePlus have issued another joint statement regarding their plans in Europe. It seems the companies are staying put at least this year. However, there are some mixed messages in what they are saying. You can read all about OPPO and OnePlus’ latest official stand here. Original article: March 27, 2023 (6:42 AM ET): What started with one report from a Chinese publication called 36Krypton has snowballed into several reports, including some from trusted industry informants like Max Jambor and Twitter’s SnoopyTech. What’s the big news? Well, it looks like OPPO and its sub-brands, including OnePlus and possibly Realme, are exiting the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

I can confirm: OPPO and OnePlus are pulling out of Europe. First to leave are Germany, UK, France and Netherlands. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 27, 2023

It’s being reported that the company is pulling out of Europe because of the high costs of sales in the region. Although products sell in European countries, the return on investment is not high. Quoting a source close to the matter, 36Krypton reports that OPPO’s European business is bleeding (machine translated).

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Macroeconomic reasons are also to blame for OPPO’s alleged withdrawal from the EU. The Russia-Ukraine war and rising inflation have led to plummeting consumption power in the region. Counterpoint Research states 2022 was the worst year for smartphone shipments in Europe. OPPO’s shipments, in particular, dropped 39% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022.

What does OPPO have to say?

Our business in the EU is normal at present

We contacted OPPO about the alleged development and got a vague reply at first. A spokesperson told us that the firm is happy with the launch of the Find N2 Flip in the European market. The rest of their statement reads as follows: The European market has always been one of our key markets. We have made a good start in the European market in 2023, and our business in Europe is as usual. With the successful launch of Find N2 Flip in London and the presentation of our latest technologies and products at MWC 2023, OPPO will continue to focus on user needs and provide more innovative products and services. This is neither a denial nor a confirmation of OPPO’s exit from Europe. However, after further questioning, the company’s spokesperson said, “Our business in the EU is normal at present.”

Meanwhile, the statement OnePlus emailed us reads as follows: OnePlus will not exit from Europe and the UK and maintains stable operations in local markets. OnePlus will continue to invest in Europe and provide more innovative product and solutions for its users. As they say that, more questions arise as to why OPPO isn’t launching the Find X6 series in Europe this year. The company recently unveiled it in China and made it emphatically clear that the flagships won’t be stepping outside of its home country. The move can be interpreted as a precursor to pulling out of Europe altogether. But now that OPPO says all is well, it’s hard to tell what’s really going on behind the scenes.

OPPO has also had some legal trouble in Europe in the recent past. A patent infringement lawsuit brought on by Nokia resulted in OnePlus phones being banned from Germany.

With OPPO out, the European market would be left with Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Google, and Motorola as the main smartphone vendors in the region. Of these, the competition is limited to Samsung and Xiaomi in the Android smartphone market, as they have the most significant market share.

Comments