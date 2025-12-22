Two 200MP cameras and a 10x camera! This is the Ultra phone to end all Ultra phones.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR A trusted leaker claims the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will have a 50MP 10x periscope camera, capable of high-quality 20x zoom as well.

The upcoming phone is also tipped to have a 200MP main camera and a 200MP “mid-telephoto” lens.

This means it could be the most impressive camera phone of 2026.

We haven’t seen a proper 10x telephoto camera on a smartphone since 2023’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, a new leak suggests that a major rival to Samsung’s Ultra phone could revive this feature, and then some.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Veteran leaker Digital Chat Station reported on Weibo that the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will have a 10x 50MP periscope camera. The leaker explains that this lens will offer 230mm (~10x) native zoom and 460mm (~20x) “high-quality” zoom. The latter figure likely refers to zoom at a lossless resolution, as OPPO would be able to crop the center 12.5MP of the 50MP sensor to offer a 20x shot.

The crazy specs don’t end here, either. Digital Chat Station reiterates that the Find X9 Ultra has a 200MP “super-large” main camera and a 200MP “mid-telephoto” camera (presumably 3x to 4x). They add that the 200MP telephoto camera could have the best light-gathering capabilities in its class, while the main camera could offer light intake that exceeds that of one-inch sensors.

The tipster also added in the comments of their post that the company isn’t using Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP5 camera sensor, which is the smallest 200MP sensor on the market. In fact, we previously heard rumors that OPPO could use Sony’s impressive LYT-901 200MP sensor in some capacity.

In any case, it seems like the Find X9 Ultra could be in the running for the best camera phone of 2026 when it’s eventually released. Previous OPPO Ultra phones weren’t released in global markets, but a recent leak suggests this might be available outside China after all.

Follow