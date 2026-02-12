Forget the S26 Ultra, this Ultra flagship could easily outlast Samsung's best

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR A pre-production unit of the OPPO Find X9 Ultra is tipped to have a 144Hz screen, but retail units are reportedly getting capped at 120Hz.

The prototype also packs a 7,050mAh cell, a big leap from the Find X8 Ultra’s 6,100mAh battery.

Announcement is expected in Q2, with a global rollout a few months after.

Just weeks before we expect to see the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, a trusted leaker has already tried out an EVT (Engineering Validation Test) unit. This stage checks if the design works before moving on to the next round of testing. The leak suggests OPPO is upgrading the battery size of its next Ultra model.

The EVT unit is said to feature a 7,050 mAh cell, according to Yogesh Brar’s post on X. That’s a huge jump from the Find X8 Ultra’s 6,100mAh, and it comfortably beats the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh. However, it’s actually smaller than the Find X9 Pro’s battery capacity at 7,500mAh.

The other eyebrow-raiser is the display. Brar says the EVT unit runs a 144Hz BOE OLED panel at 1440p, but retail models will reportedly be limited to 120Hz.

Sure, 120Hz is still great. But if you’re paying top dollar, it’s frustrating to know the hardware can handle 144Hz, yet it’s limited. Samsung and Google have made similar choices, but it still feels like a last-minute cost-cutting move.

The rest of the specs are just as impressive. Expect the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, Android 16 with ColorOS 16, and a camera setup that’s almost excessive. There are supposedly two 200MP sensors (main and 3x periscope), two 50MP cameras for ultra-wide and longer periscope zoom, and a 50MP selfie camera. That makes four lenses with at least 50MP each.

OPPO is expected to announce the Find X9 Ultra in the second quarter of this year, with a global launch following a few months later.

