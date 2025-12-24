Yes, that is a real rotary zoom ring on this Leica Edition Ultra phone

TL;DR Xiaomi has teased the upcoming launch of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, featuring a “Master Zoom Ring,” a physical rotary ring surrounding its rear camera module.

The flagship device features impressive hardware, including a continuous periscope zoom camera that ranges from 75mm to 100mm (~3.1x to ~4.1x).

Leaked information suggests that the rotary mechanism may adjust optically variable zoom levels and includes aesthetic cues, such as custom watermarks and red Leica engraving.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 17 Ultra flagship on December 25, promising great specifications for its top-of-the-line smartphone experience. The company just revealed the design of the phone this week, and it was admittedly disappointing to see the company shed its camera-centric aesthetic with the new phone. However, it appears there is more to the story, as the company has now teased the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, which may feature a rotary ring on the rear camera.

Xiaomi has officially confirmed on Weibo that the Leica Edition of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra flagship features a “Master Zoom Ring,” referring to a physical rotary ring around the camera module.

This ring rotates, lending to an experience that is very similar to conventional cameras. We can also spot a bright red Leica 3D engraving near the camera module, which Xiaomi has separately confirmed on Weibo.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 1/1.4-inch 200MP continuous periscope zoom camera, ranging from 75mm to 100mm (~3.1x to ~4.1x). The company hasn’t confirmed if the rotary mechanism on the camera module will be used to control the zoom level, but leaker Digital Chat Station mentions on Weibo that it will.

Leaker Smart Pikachu mentions on Weibo that, in addition to the mechanical aesthetic on the camera module, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will also feature a custom watermark.

The rotary ring is definitely turning heads, but it’s essential to note that Xiaomi isn’t the first manufacturer to adopt this idea. The nubia Focus 2 Ultra, which we saw at MWC 2025, also features a movable lens ring that can be used to adjust zoom levels and switch between various camera filter styles.

We’re just about a day away from the full reveal, and we’re crossing our fingers that this Leica Edition also reaches global markets alongside the regular variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

