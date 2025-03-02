Xiaomi unveils ambitious modular phone concept with lens attachment

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has unveiled a new concept modular phone.

The concept features an attachable lens module.

The company currently has no plans to bring the concept to retail, but it wants feedback from customers.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is in full swing and it’s already off to an interesting start thanks to Xiaomi. The phone maker has shared a new concept Android phone aimed at photography aficionados.

Today, during MWC, Xiaomi unveiled a new concept modular phone. The highlight of this device is its attachable lens module. This lens module connects to the phone via magnets and has the camera sensor inside of it.

If you’re already interested in getting one for yourself, don’t get your hopes up. Xiaomi offered few details about the handset, but did say that it currently has no plans to go to market with the phone. Although there are currently no plans to make it a retail device, Xiaomi says that it is interested in customer feedback.

While this modular phone is interesting, the idea isn’t necessarily new. Sony did something similar with the QX100. Xiaomi also previously created a Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept that featured a 35mm Leica lens. However, the difference here is that this lens module includes the camera sensor, while these other examples are an extension of the phone’s sensors.

