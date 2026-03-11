Here's how this upcoming flagship is killing the foldable crease

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO has shared that the Find N6 features a “Titanium Flexion” hinge and “Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass” that is 50% thicker than standard UTG, reducing long-term crease depth by 82%.

The Find N6 is rated for 1 million folds and boasts IP56, IP58, and IP59 certifications, making it resistant to high-pressure water jets and submersion.

The OPPO Find N6 launches officially on March 17 in China.

One of the biggest caveats of owning a foldable is the crease on the inner display. On most foldables, the crease isn’t visible when viewed straight on, but it is distractingly visible from side angles. Worse, anyone can feel the crease when they run their fingers across it. This experience belies the usually premium price tag and the advanced tech packed inside foldables. OPPO is tackling this issue with the upcoming Find N6, sharing more details about the “zero-feel” crease, and raising the bar on what we expect from foldables.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The Find N6’s “zero-feel” crease is the result of a reimagined hinge architecture coming together with a next-generation flexible display.

The Find N6 debuts OPPO’s second-generation “Titanium Flexion” hinge, which the company says features an “industry-first 3D Liquid Printing” process to eliminate microscopic structural irregularities. By smoothing out these surface irregularities, the hinge’s height variance is reduced from the industry-standard 0.2mm down to 0.05mm. This ensures the support structure is virtually indistinguishable beneath the display.

Further, the hinge now has an 11% wider “waterdrop” design. This increases the folding radius and significantly reduces the mechanical stress exerted on the display panel during use. There’s a new Clover Balance Pivot that provides a 20% increase in support force, resulting in a more stable, consistent folding action. Rounding up the structural support elements is the Carbon Fiber support plate.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The next challenge OPPO tackled with the Find N6 is the gradual deepening of the crease on foldables due to repeated folding and prolonged use. The Find N6 introduces “Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass” that is 50% thicker than the conventional Ultra-Thin Glass used on foldables. This is said to deliver a nearly 100% improvement in shape recovery and a 338% increase in deformation resistance.

Coupled with the new hinge, the Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass is said to act as a structural spring, with the glass’s relatively high elasticity allowing the display to “naturally spring back,” effectively smoothing out adhesive creep and preventing potential deformations from becoming permanent.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The end result is that the Find N6 reduces long-term crease depth by up to 82% compared to its predecessor, with its display said to remain exceptionally flat even after 600,000 folds. The phone also carries TÜV Rheinland Reliable Folding Certification, which confirms it has operated flawlessly even after a million folding cycles.

Beyond this, the Find N6 is also certified for IP56, IP58, and IP59, allowing it to withstand submersion and high-pressure water jets, though you should still try to keep the foldable away from dust.

The Find N6 launches in China on March 17 alongside the OPPO AI Pen. According to leaks, the phone features a 200MP main camera tuned by Hasselblad, three companion rear lenses, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Follow