This highly anticipated flagship foldable is launching soon with a surprise stylus, watch companion

TL;DR OPPO has confirmed the Find N6 foldable will launch on March 17 in China.

The phone’s colorways have also broken cover, along with a new stylus compatible with the inner screen, called the AI Pen.

OPPO will also launch its Watch X3 smartwatch alongside the foldable at the event.

The OPPO Find N5 was one of our favorite foldable phones of 2025, but there was one major problem: it wasn’t easy to find in the US, and its limited launch availability made it almost impossible to purchase. However, this seems to be changing with its successor. OPPO has confirmed on Weibo that the OPPO Find N6 will launch on March 17, and all indications suggest that this time, its foldable will be going global.

We recently went hands-on with the OPPO Find N6 at MWC 2026 and were fairly impressed by the package. It’ll pack an almost creaseless 8.12-inch foldable screen, a 200MP main camera tuned by Hasselblad with three companion rear lenses, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. However, OPPO has now also announced a surprise addition to this list.

The launch announcement on X is accompanied by a brief product video highlighting compatibility with the AI Pen, a stylus that will work with the foldable’s inner screen.

Just as Samsung walks back its S Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it seems that its Chinese rival is now picking up that mantle. Notably, the fine print on the video does suggest that the AI Pen will be “sold separately.”

While the phone is available in three colors, another X post by OPPO suggests international buyers may only see two: Blossom Orange and Stellar Titanium. Deep Black appears to be a limited shade.

The Find N6 won’t arrive alone, though. OPPO has also confirmed that the Watch X3 will make its bow on the same day. The wearable packs a metal shell, a hefty digital crown at its top-right corner, and a trio of colors similar to its Find N6 relative: orange, titanium, and black.

There’s currently no word on pricing or availability for either device, but expect to hear more at the launch event on March 17 at 7:00 PM CST / 7:00 AM ET.

