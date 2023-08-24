OPPO confirms Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro launch, here are official renders

TL;DR OPPO has announced that the Find N3 Flip and the Watch 4 Pro will launch in China on August 29, 2023.

The Find N3 Flip could see a global launch some months later, though we aren’t as hopeful about the smartwatch reaching other markets outside China.

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is on its way to compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in select markets, as OPPO has finally officially confirmed its launch date. Alongside, the company will also be launching the OPPO Watch 4 Pro, which could turn out to be an interesting smartwatch option, too.

OPPO has announced on Weibo that the Find N3 Flip and the Watch 4 Pro will be launched in China on August 29, 2023.

The highlight of the show is, of course, the OPPO Find N3 Flip. The official render from OPPO confirms the leaked schematics and renders we’ve seen over the past few weeks. We can see the triple rear camera setup, the Hasselblad branding, and the large vertical cover display.

In separate marketing images, we also see the foldable in action. We also get a good look at the phone’s curves, with the svelte mid-frame extending near the buttons.

OPPO has not confirmed the specifications of the device yet. Based on leaks and rumors, the Find N3 Flip is expected to launch with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the inside with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3-inch cover display on the outside.

The camera setup is said to include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera on the inside. The phone is also expected to come with 67W fast charging support. The device is said to run on Android 13 based on ColorOS 14.

As for the Watch 4 Pro, we get a good look at the curved design, the button layouts, and the case color and strap options. OPPO has also confirmed that the Watch 4 Pro has a stainless steel case and a ceramic bottom cover, in line with previous leaks.

The OPPO Watch 3 Pro did not launch outside of China, so we aren’t holding our breath on the Watch 4 Pro to launch globally either. However, we do hope to see the Find N3 Flip make its way to global markets in the future.

