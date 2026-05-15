OpenAI Codex is coming to mobile so you can build apps on the go

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Codex is now available via the ChatGPT apps on Android and iOS.

The mobile apps support remote access to active Codex sessions, including code reviews, approvals, model switching, and task management.

Mobile support currently works with macOS-based Codex sessions, but Windows compatibility is already on the roadmap.

OpenAI is making ChatGPT a much more useful tool for developers on the go. The company has officially rolled out Codex, its AI coding assistant, inside the ChatGPT mobile app, giving users the ability to track and manage coding tasks right from their phones.

The new mobile integration, now in preview on both Android and iOS, lets users interact with Codex sessions running on their machines remotely. Android Authority first spotted evidence of this upgrade earlier this month. From the ChatGPT app, you can review generated code, approve commands, switch AI models, start new tasks, and monitor ongoing workflows in real time.

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OpenAI says Codex now has more than four million weekly users, and clearly the company wants to help make those workflows feel less desktop-bound. In a blog post, OpenAI described the feature as a way to “stay in the loop from anywhere,” especially for quick approvals or check-ins that keep projects from stalling.

That said, your actual files, credentials, and development environment remain on the host machine that Codex is running on, with the phone acting more like a remote control center. Screenshots, terminal output, diffs, and test results flow back into the mobile app.

For now, the mobile feature works with Codex on macOS systems, though OpenAI says Windows support is coming soon.

OpenAI has been rapidly expanding Codex over the last year, first launching it as a cloud-based coding agent capable of fixing bugs, answering questions on codebases, and suggesting pull requests. Most recently, the company added the ability for Codex to interact directly with macOS apps and to multitask across long-running projects.

The release comes as Anthropic’s Claude Code has gained serious traction among developers, and OpenAI looks determined to not give up any ground in the increasingly crowded AI coding space.

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