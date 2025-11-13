ChatGPT 5.1 is smarter, friendlier, and gets your vibe better than ever

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has released ChatGPT 5.1, featuring enhanced intelligence and more distinct personalities.

The AI model now understands your questions better, offers faster responses, adapts to your tone, and even allows you to choose how it should sound.

The two main models OpenAI has released include: GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking.

OpenAI has announced and started rolling out ChatGPT 5.1. According to the company, its latest AI model is not just smarter, it’s also got a bit more personality than before. The update also brings improvements to how ChatGPT understands your questions, adapts to your tone, and even allows you to choose how it should sound when interacting with you.

A warmer, more natural ChatGPT

OpenAI

GPT-5.1 Instant is the model most people will use, and it’s now warmer and more conversational by default. OpenAI says it’s better at following instructions and can even “decide when to think before answering” tougher questions. That means you should get faster replies for simple stuff, and more thoughtful ones when you ask something more complex.

On the other hand, GPT-5.1 Thinking is getting smarter about how much time it spends reasoning. It’ll now answer easy questions faster and take its time only when needed. It’ll also sound clearer and use less jargon than before.

In short, GPT-5.1 is meant to feel both smarter and smoother. OpenAI says you’ll notice that conversations now sound more natural and responses are easier to follow, even for complex topics like coding or math.

ChatGPT now comes with new personalities

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

One of the biggest new additions is expanded personality types for ChatGPT. It’s a fun new way to personalize the chatbot and make it sound the way you like. You can now choose from eight preset styles: Default (Balanced style and tone)

Friendly (Warm and chatty)

Efficient (Concise and plain)

Professional (Polished and precise) (New)

(Polished and precise) (New) Candid (Direct and encouraging) (New)

(Direct and encouraging) (New) Quirky (Playful and imaginative) (New)

(Playful and imaginative) (New) Cynical (Critical and sarcastic)

Nerdy (Exploratory and enthusiastic) Some of these personality traits existed previously, but OpenAI claims it has also enhanced these traits. The AI can even suggest changes to its tone during conversations if it notices you asking for a different style.

ChatGPT 5.1 rollout and availability GPT-5.1 starts rolling out today to Pro, Plus, Go, and Business users. This will be followed by a rollout for free and logged-out users over the next few days. Enterprise and Education customers are getting a seven-day early-access toggle before it becomes the default for everyone.

If you don’t see GPT-5.1 yet, don’t worry. OpenAI says it’s a gradual rollout to maintain stability. Older GPT-5 models will be retained under “legacy models” for three months, allowing users time to compare and adjust.

