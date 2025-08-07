OpenAI's most powerful AI model is here and free for everyone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has announced the launch of GPT-5.

The new AI model offers improvements across the board, delivering better accuracy, reduced hallucinations, faster performance, and more.

GPT-5 is rolling out today to Plus, Pro, Team, and free users, with Enterprise and Edu subscribers gaining access in one week.

In July, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that the company’s highly anticipated new AI model, GPT-5, was nearing release. A report later claimed that the model was on track for an August launch. This week, the company posted on X (formerly Twitter) to tell users that a livestream would happen on Thursday, August 7. It turns out that the livestream ended up being the announcement for the rollout of GPT-5.

Today, OpenAI is starting to roll out GPT-5 to all of its users. In a rather lengthy blog post, the company reveals that the model is available today for Plus, Pro, Team, and free users. However, Enterprise and Edu subscribers will have to wait one week before gaining access. There are three new models in total: GPT-5, GPT-5 mini, and GPT-5 Pro.

OpenAI notes that Plus subscribers will be able to use GPT-5 significantly more than free users. When free users reach their limit, they’ll be transitioned to a smaller, faster model called GPT-5 mini. Meanwhile, Pro members will be able to use the model as much as they want and will have exclusive access to GPT-5 Pro, a version with extended reasoning capabilities.

According to the company, GPT-5 is a reasoning model, which would be the first of its models to offer this feature by default. If you’re unfamiliar with the term “reasoning model,” it means that the system can break down complex problems into smaller parts and work its way to an answer step-by-step. Previously, you would have to get ChatGPT to use one OpenAI’s reasoning models by selecting the “Think Longer” option in the prompt bar.

In addition to being a reasoning model, the AI is said to boast improvements across the board compared to earlier GPT models. Specifically, this AI model offers better accuracy, experiences fewer hallucinations, answers questions faster, is safer, and is more honest. The company points to making the biggest improvements with coding, health, and writing.

For example, the company claims that GPT-5 responses are 45% less likely to contain a factual error than GPT‑4o, and that number climbs up to 80% compared to OpenAI o3. In terms of honesty, it won’t lie about completing a task, be overly confident about an uncertain answer, and sycophancy has been minimized. It also includes a new feature called Safe Completions, where GPT-5 will try to give the most helpful answer within safety confines. Previously, OpenAI used a different approach where the model would either comply with or refuse a prompt.

On top of the GPT-5 news, OpenAI announced some new customizations are rolling out for ChatGPT. The chatbot will have four new personalities that will be available initially for text chat, with Voice coming later. These four personalities include Cynic, Robot, Listener, and Nerd. They are available as part of a research preview and can be changed or disabled at any time.

