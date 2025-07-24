All eyes on August as rumors suggest OpenAI is preparing to launch GPT-5

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI plans to launch its GPT-5 model as early as August.

The AI model was initially expected to arrive sometime in the middle of the year.

GPT-5 is expected to be a more powerful model that incorporates the company’s o3 model and other technologies.

Google has many competitors in the AI space, but none bigger than OpenAI. The company’s Gemini rival, ChatGPT, is one of the most popular chatbots currently available. And ChatGPT could get a big boost in power as early as next month with the launch of GPT-5.

Back in March, reports suggested that OpenAI was planning to release its highly anticipated GPT-5 model in the middle of the year. It was expected that summer would be the most likely window for this launch. According to The Verge, OpenAI is still on track to launch within the summer season.

Sources close to the matter told the outlet that OpenAI is currently preparing to release the new AI model as early as August. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t provide an exact date for the launch.

CEO Sam Altman recently confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the AI model was nearing its release. He also recently spoke about GPT-5’s capabilities during a podcast appearance with Theo Von, singing its praises.

When GPT-5 rolls out, it’s expected to incorporate the company’s o3 model and other technology. The aim is to unify all of OpenAI’s tools so it can handle a variety of tasks. Along with the core model, OpenAI also plans to roll out mini and nano variants of GPT-5.