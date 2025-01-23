The fastest US carrier outpaced its closest rival with 123% faster download speeds

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR According to Speetest maker Ookla, T-Mobile has outpaced its rivals, offering download speeds of 212.77 Mbps — more than 120% faster than AT&T and nearly three times faster than Verizon.

The Uncarrier also reportedly leads in network consistency.

Ookla, the maker of the popular Speedtest apps, has released its latest “Speedtest Connectivity Report,” ranking US carriers based on various performance metrics, including download and upload speeds, video streaming and gaming experience, network consistency, and more. Ookla’s report is based on millions of consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest, and T-Mobile has emerged as a clear winner in overall performance for the past six months.

According to data shared by Ookla, T-Mobile is currently the fastest mobile network in the US. The Uncarrier recorded media download speeds of 212.77 Mbps, over 120% faster than its closest competitor, AT&T, which recorded download speeds of 95.08 Mbps. Verizon was much further behind, coming in third with 82.23 Mbps median download speeds.

Verizon was a mile behind T-Mobile and AT&T when it comes to consistent 5G network availability.

Ookla not only crowned T-Mobile the fastest 5G network in the country but also recorded it as the network providing the best 5G gaming experience to its users and the carrier that consumers rated the highest. Meanwhile, Verizon rallied for the best 5G video streaming experience.

But fast doesn’t mean anything if your network is inconsistent. Looks like T-Mobile managed to win this one, too. Ookla’s report says it clocked the best mobile network consistency in the United States, with 85.4% of its Speedtest samples meeting or exceeding the threshold of 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload throughput. Verizon placed second in this category, with AT&T being a close third.

Interestingly, in Ookla’s testing, Verizon was a mile behind T-Mobile and AT&T when it specifically came to the consistent availability of a 5G network. 89.4% of T-Mobile users were able to access its 5G network most of the time, while only 49.3% could do so on Verizon.

That said, AT&T received the lowest ratings in consumer sentiment. It is also the only network to place last in almost every performance metric measured by Ookla, except for 5G consistency and download speeds.

