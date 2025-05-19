Now's your chance to finally pick up Walmart's affordable 4K Google TV Streamer

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Walmart’s Onn 4K Plus is now available for order online.

The Google TV streaming device has a price tag of $30.

The device offers 16GB of storage and support for USB-C, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and Wi-Fi 6.

Walmart’s Onn 4K Plus has had a strange road toward its release. The Google TV streaming device was first spotted on a Geekbench listing last year, as well as on the unofficial AndroidTV-Guide database. More recently, a number of early reviews cropped up out of nowhere, plus a listing was published early on Walmart’s website before it got taken down and then put back up. As of last week, the device started showing up in stores and is now finally becoming available online.

Walmart has released the Onn 4K Plus with little fanfare behind it, just like how it handled the launch of the Onn Pro in 2024. If you head over to Walmart’s website, you’ll now be able to order one online. You can choose to pick one up from the store, have it delivered to you, or have one shipped by the next day.

This Google TV streaming device offers 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a faster quad-core processor than in other Walmart streamers. There’s also support for USB-C, Dolby Atmos and Vision, Google Assistant, and Wi-Fi 6. What really makes this a steal is that this package comes with a price tag of only $30.

At this price range, the Onn 4K Plus may be one of the best Google TV boxes on the market. It’s certainly an affordable alternative to the much pricier Google TV Streamer.

